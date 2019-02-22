Cisco and Gujarat expand partnership on skill development

Cisco announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Government of Gujarat, to further digital training and skill development across the State. In a multi-departmental undertaking, several programs with the Directorate of Employment & Training (DET), the Gujarat Knowledge Society (GKS), Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) and Commissionerate of Health (CoH) are set to be implemented over the next 12 months.

With the aim to improve digital skills, Cisco will expand its Networking Academy program into all Government ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) in Gujarat, bringing its world-class curriculum to ITI students. Cisco will work with NGO partner Quest Alliance to deliver employability skills in 100 ITI’s. Cisco will work with Gujarat Knowledge Society, Comissionarate of Technical Education to launch the Networking Academy Program in Government, Polytechnic and Engineering Colleges.

In an effort to improve skill sets of healthcare employees within the State, Cisco will work with the Commissionerate of Health (CoH) to pilot employability skills for nurses from Government Hospitals and nursing students in Govt Colleges. Cisco will carry out a pilot for Telemedicine in the state to provide better hospital access in a remote rural area. Additionally, Cisco’s NGO partner Indus Action will leverage digital tools to enhance the implementation and monitoring of Right To Education (RTE) Act programs related to inclusive education.

In 2016, Cisco invested in the State of Gujarat by setting up an Internet of Things (IoT) Innovation hub to develop and customize digital technologies and solutions with the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate) and helped implement a Smart City project in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). Cisco also set up networking academies in 11 ITIs and trained over 2000 students in digital skills over the last 12 months.

Vijay Rupani, Honourable Chief Minister, Gujarat: “We are committed to make the state of Gujarat a leader in the digital economy and bring benefits of digitization to its citizens. The partnership with Cisco is a step towards this direction and enables our dream of a better quality of life for the people of Gujarat. As one of the fastest growing states of the country, Gujarat has always focussed on developing the skills of its people. Through investing in the talent of its people, Gujarat ensures its path towards economic growth and sustainable prosperity.”

Michael Timmeny, Senior Vice President and Chief Government Strategy Officer, Cisco: “This partnership is aimed at bridging the digital skill-gap in the country and enabling citizens to become technology innovators and problem solvers of the future. Through its digital education initiatives, Gujarat is fostering an environment to make collaboration and innovation possible, and Cisco is a proud partner.”

Harish Krishnan, MD, Public Affairs and Strategic Engagements, Cisco: “A digitized State is an empowered State, where digital literacy is the new currency of employment. The government’s vision to transform Gujarat into a digital state is visionary and will create huge opportunities for the state, its citizens and the nation. We are thrilled to partner with the government of Gujarat.”

