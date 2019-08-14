Cisco and TCS renew focus on the hybrid cloud platforms

Enterprises are adopting digital initiatives to increase customer loyalty, create new revenue streams, and accelerate business growth. To do so, they are looking at a multi-cloud environment which enables them to ‘flex’ up or down, catering to the changing needs of their customers.

However, at the same time, IT organizations are challenged to maintain governance, compliance, flexibility, and TCO optimization for legacy, virtualised, and next-generation applications across multiple sites and clouds. The need for a solution that enables a consistent security and policy posture across all of these cloud environments has become critical for business continuity.

Recognizing this opportunity, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cisco are coming together to offer a first-of-its-kind software-defined approach to help enterprises adopt the Cloud through an easy transformation path by integrating the capability of Cisco ACI. This unique offering provides maximum security of the private Cloud while utilizing Cisco Openstack’s (software that controls large pools of computing, storage, and networking resources throughout a data center) core strengths.

“With the growing adoption of multi-cloud strategies, enterprises are looking for a simplified operating model with a consistent policy, security, and visibility,” said Satishchandra Doreswamy, Vice-President & Global Head, Cloud Infrastructure practice, TCS. “Through our cloud advisory and implementation services, we help customers pursue a holistic cloud strategy that optimizes their technology investments and supports business needs by enabling solution deployments across any location and on any cloud. TCS’ Enterprise Cloud Platform (ECP) is central to that strategy and helps customers migrate workloads across different cloud environments seamlessly, in a secure, agile, and easy to manage IT environment.”

TCS ECP, located in 13 availability zones across the globe, is geared for enterprise customers who currently operate in legacy environments and provides them a clear, seamless path to transition to hybrid cloud environments, with customization options for their bespoke needs. The solution is powered by Cisco’s next-generation software-defined core infrastructure stack, with a future-ready architecture that is secure, open and hybrid. It can deliver superior performance for mission-critical applications, reduce east-west firewall traffic, and enhance security and regulatory compliance. Additionally, the platform offers IaaS/PaaS services such as Contact-Center-as-a-Service, with assured Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Through focussed co-innovation and product engineering, Cisco and TCS are helping enterprise customers address fluctuating internal and external workload demands with real-time elasticity and lower TCO. For example, when the platform was deployed for a Large Insurance Customer, it resulted in a 60% decrease of east-west firewall traffic as well as high reductions in total ownership costs across multiple regions.

Rajesh Shetty, Managing Director, Enterprise Sales, India & SAARC, Cisco, “Our alliance with TCS is a long-standing relationship built on innovation and trust. Our goals are aligned to cater to digital enterprises who need a ‘virtualized’ approach for their growing and diverse business needs. Through our continued co-innovation, TCS’s ECP has become the de facto solution for enterprises looking to transition from legacy infrastructure, and we are proud of this long-standing partnership.”

