CitiusTech partners with Novant Health to support enterprise decision intelligence, drive outcomes

CitiusTech announced that it is Novant Health’s preferred vendor for Enterprise Data & Decision Intelligence services. Novant Health is an integrated network of more than 850 locations, including 19 medical centers, more than 700 physician clinics and urgent care centers, outpatient facilities, and imaging and pharmacy services in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Novant Health aims to harness the power of enterprise data to drive improved patient outcomes and greater operational efficiency through the integration of cutting-edge technologies and methodologies. To that end, CitiusTech will provide Novant Health with a comprehensive suite of data, analytics, and digital services along with strong healthcare domain knowledge. These services include data platform development, engineering and supporting analytic products leveraged for clinical and operational decision-making. The key focus for Novant is building a suite of platforms and products and ensuring its successful implementation across the enterprise.

“We are committed to helping Novant Health achieve its goals by providing robust, scalable, and secure enterprise solutions that drive measurable results,” said Rajan Kohli, CEO, CitiusTech. “This collaboration is all about using enterprise information to push healthcare forward. By bringing together our strengths in advanced analytics, AI, and data integration with Novant Health’s innovative delivery model, we’re focused on creating solutions that improve patient care, boost efficiency, and drive real impact across the board. Together, we are redefining what quality healthcare can look like.”

As healthcare organisations continue to recognize the critical importance of taking a data-first approach in driving innovation and improving patient care, partnerships like the one between Novant Health and CitiusTech are likely to become increasingly important. This collaboration not only underscores CitiusTech’s position as a leader in healthcare technology but also highlights Novant Health’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of its patients and communities.

