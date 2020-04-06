‘Citrix has always focused on people-centric solutions’…

Read Article

Every organization is faced with the possibility of disruptions, from planned events such as office relocations and IT maintenance, to unplanned emergencies that strike without a warning such as floods, epidemics or the threat of a pandemic. The most recent COVID-19, referred to by many as “the coronavirus”, is impacting people globally and has affected just over lakhs of people directly and millions indirectly.

During such unfortunate but testing times, to keep the business up and running, organizations must take a more comprehensive approach encompassing both organizational measures and technologies to minimize disruption, maintain security, and support uninterrupted productivity for users and teams. Citrix goes the same way…

With the increase in such circumstances as now with the outbreak of COVID-19, how does a business continuity strategy help?

In today’s day and age business disruptions are quite commonplace. These could be anything from power outages, natural calamities, political unrest to global crisis like the current COVID-19 outbreak. Therefore, it is absolutely essential for organizations to have a business continuity strategy in place to deal with such disruptions effectively. Whether planned or unplanned, business disruptions that aren’t managed well can come at a high cost. As a result, businesses are left vulnerable to different emerging and existing risks. Hence, developing a business continuity strategy is extremely crucial for the long-term survival of any organization. A good business continuity plan successfully simplifies IT’s process of restoring and maintaining services for an organization in unanticipated circumstances.

What’s the latest form of tech that you are adopting to?

Today, in the digitization conversations, enterprises have moved from simple adoption to improving overall user experience. At Citrix, our aim is to power a world where enterprises, people, devices and networks are seamlessly connected. This can only happen when we offer employees the freedom and security of working anywhere, anytime, on any device. Through innovative solutions like our Digital Workspace offering, we are virtually transforming how work is traditionally done. Today’s employee experience is complicated with multiple apps and data that needs to be accessed. Now with an intelligence feature, the Citrix Workspace can further enhance the user experience and boost productivity. We also offer solutions in networking and analytics that are designed to meet the unique needs of today’s businesses. These are also some of the solutions that we have adopted internally.

How do digital workspaces act as enablers in maintaining enterprise productivity and employee well-being, enabling tools for remote work and collaboration?

A lot of workers are familiar with the work from home or remote working set-up; but for a majority of them, this is an adjustment and a new normal that they have to navigate through. Such employees need support from both HR and IT to understand how they can continue adding value. In order for these users to continue doing what they do best and maintain productivity, they need access to all their regular files and applications. When working remotely, this means that an enterprise would have to enable remote secure access and collaboration tools for every user across locations. For large enterprises, this would entail enabling these solutions for employees across geographies in a seamless manner. Outdated and patchy tech can make things difficult for them, thus hampering their productivity. Therefore, it is crucial to have one-stop solutions that can give you access to everything you will need to get the job done.

Digital workspaces are an excellent solution to this. They effectively manage the chaos of having to deal with multiple SaaS, web and mobile applications that run on multiple clouds. At Citrix, through our workspace offering, we are helping organizations ensure continuity of operations during business disruptions. Our industry-leading Citrix Workspace solutions support IT in securely delivering all applications—Windows, web, SaaS, and mobile— as well as data and services from any device, over any cloud or network.

Why is there a need to transition from legacy systems to digitized ones?

Organisations globally and locally are evolving in terms of the way they operate, with the emergence of newer technologies. In order to accelerate overall growth by leveraging digital solutions like cloud, workstyles and workspaces are now more aligned. Digital workspaces have seen a boom in terms of adoption in recent times. The digital infrastructure and its definition has evolved over the years. Although the term has been around for almost more than a decade, the concept has just recently started gaining momentum. Moving to digital from the traditional may seem complicated at first, but the transition can help mitigate a series of long-term problems including misplaced IT focus, high data maintenance cost, outdated technology and poor communication. Digital reduces the need for businesses to purchase equipment and build out and operate data centres, which otherwise leads to a lot of expenses with legacy infrastructure. When it comes to digital, employees can carry and access their data wherever they go. This ease of access and flexibility is also why we try and develop more, with our digital workspaces.

At Citrix, our focus is to help organizations in their transition towards digital solutions. Owing to the delivery of flexible, fast, and seamless access to a host of work apps and data, organizations have started realizing how crucial adoption of digital solutions has become to any organization’s success. Considering the various advantages and its seamless alignment with the existing IT structure to ensure minimal disturbance, cloud is truly enabling this digital transformation. With the transition to digital, organizations small and large alike can find stable and scalable solutions to their problems.

How does Citrix aid organizations in ensuring continuity of operations during these business disruptions with solutions like Citrix Workspace?

Citrix has always focused on people-centric solutions. We are constantly in the pursuit of making our products as relevant to the current times as possible. In this digital landscape which is constantly evolving, we find ourselves well positioned to support organizations through our offerings, especially when it comes to business continuity.

Today’s users need to access multiple apps, files, folders and devices, just to get their work done. But this multiplicity does not necessarily translate to productivity. When working remotely, it may lead to just the opposite. Citrix Workspace in tandem with Citrix Cloud are the answer to these employee woes. Through Citrix Workspace, we simplify the chaos by making users access their workspace, desktops, content and the collection of applications, as seamlessly and easily as possible, in a unified and secure way. Citrix Workspaces helps businesses deliver an experience to their employees that is easier to use, in addition to delivering secure access to apps, desktops, and data. Less switching among tools and fewer interruptions means a greater focus on value-driving activities that help not just in business continuity but also with their growth. To further enable easy access during disruptions, we also have the Citrix Workspace app which is available to every employee on every device, helping users adapt to the newer ways of working.

