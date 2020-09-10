Classplus launches free all-in-one teaching app for individual teachers

Read Article

Classplus, a platform for teachers and coaching centres to go digital, has launched an easy to use free product for individual teachers who run micro-tuitions. Classplus Lite, India’s first free app for teachers, which allows them to teach and engage students online has quickly become the fastest growing coaching app within teachers and students, with 100k+ users within four weeks of launch. A large spectrum of teachers, including solo teachers, college professors, home tutors or independent coaches have adopted the platform for its easy interface and all-in-one capabilities. Majority of the users have come from Tier 2 cities and towns in the interiors of the country.

As the country started fighting the pandemic, almost all solo teachers started losing their connection with the students and thus their sole source of earnings, with no resolution in sight. Though there were products in the market that helped these teachers go online, solo teachers often struggled to jump across platforms to synchronise their activities. There was no single platform for them to conduct all their day to day activities at one place. This is what led Classplus to release a lighter version of their core product. The product is a result of past experience of working with teachers and being category creators as well as leaders in the country.

Classplus Lite is a basic tool which allows only essential and quick functionalities, and works well for any teacher interaction with a smaller bunch of students and is completely secure. It is a one-stop alternative for multiple platforms that teachers use for running their classes right now – Zoom for classes, WhatsApp for messaging and Google Drive for sharing study notes. Classplus Lite offers all of this and much more within a single platform. Teachers can use the product to take online classes, share study material, automate homework collection and share information in a private environment.

“Teachers are the heroes of the society and they have undergone a lot of efforts during this pandemic in order to keep the academics running. We should celebrate and honour their contribution. Classplus Lite is a social tribute from our end to empower teachers across the spectrum with a basic technology platform in order to operate in the new-age digital world”, said Mukul Rustagi, Co-Founder, Classplus.

