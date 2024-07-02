Express Computer

ClearTax ties up with Aditya Birla Capital Digital to simplify tax filing for financial services users

ClearTax, has announced a collaborative partnership with Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (“ABCDL”), to offer customers seamless and intuitive tax filing services available on the omnichannel D2C platform – ABCD app. This integration simplifies the tax compliance process for ABCDL customers, enabling them to file their taxes effortlessly, while availing a wide range of financial products and services on the ABCD app.

ClearTax’s cutting-edge technology and user-centric approach aligns seamlessly with ABCDL’s vision of delivering excellence in financial services. By leveraging their expertise, ABCDL further enhances its platform’s value proposition, ensuring that users have access to best-in-class solutions for their financial needs.

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of ClearTax said, “We are delighted to partner with Aditya Birla Capital Digital, which is a testament to our shared commitment of providing seamless and convenient solutions that simplify complex financial processes for consumers. By integrating our intuitive tax-filing services within Aditya Birla Capital’s omnichannel D2C platform – ABCD, we are empowering users to manage their financial affairs with ease and efficiency. This partnership is aligned to our relentless pursuit of innovation and dedication to delivering exceptional user experiences.”

This partnership is a significant step in offering users seamless convergence of financial services and tax solutions. As both companies continue to innovate and evolve, users can look to benefit from unparalleled convenience and efficiency in managing their financial needs. Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital was formed to build the omni-channel Direct-to-Customer (D2C) platform to serve existing customers, acquire new customers, and deliver a comprehensive portfolio of 22+ products and services, including loans, insurance, investments, payments and personal finance tracking solutions among others.

