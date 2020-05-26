CloudBackend shows the future of the cloud with a distributed platform for companies to innovate on



CloudBackend, a company building a new global cloud from Europe, and founded by the inventors of iCloud, has after 2 years in stealth mode opened up for onboarding a select few customers.

With over 10 years in the making, the company was founded as a spin-out from Xcerion and CloudMe in 2018. The objective is to disrupt with a single industrialized distributed cloud that abstracts underlying differences of all clouds and provides a unified platform to innovate on. It is about enabling innovation by moving into a model where the cloud is configured, similar to how a database is configured to hold any information. This will make the cloud more accessible, cost effective, and reduce time to market – similar to how hardware platforms like Arduino allows anyone to become an IoT innovator.

Newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, Simon Telian, says: “Opening up marks a new phase where we will share our technology discovery with the rest of the world. We expect customers in industries such as telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial automation, energy, and IoT, who need to gather, process, manage, and synchronize data.”

“With a challenged world economy due to COVID-19, we expect 5G and distributed Edge Computing to be important innovations to cut costs and create jobs” adds Anders Weister, Director of Application Engineering. The industry veteran has an extensive background from Sun Microsystems and Oracle before joining the founding team last year.

Jay Zimmermann, Director of Research & Development, says: “We are pushing the envelope in making it easy for our customers to be innovative, we want to put them in control of digitalization and demonstrate that technology really can work for them.”

