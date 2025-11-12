Cloudera and Intel collaborate to advance scalable enterprise AI adoption across industries

Cloudera announced a collaboration with Intel Corporation, to advance enterprise-grade AI adoption across industries throughout Asia Pacific (APAC). With the integration of Intel Xeon 6 Processors with Cloudera’s AI stack, enterprises will experience seamless implementation across hybrid and on-premise environments, enabling them to deploy and manage advanced AI workloads more efficiently, at scale.

“Enterprises are no longer experimenting with AI. They’re executing at scale, and that demands a platform built for real-world complexity,” said Remus Lim, Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera. “Cloudera AI brings intelligence to data, backed by enterprise-grade security, governance, and flexibility. Our deep collaboration with Intel helps to ensure that our customers in India and across APAC have the ability to turn AI innovation into tangible business outcomes.”

“AI is transforming how businesses operate, while its success depends on efficient and responsible deployment. We believe that establishing an AI-native enterprise demands a new class of platforms built for scale, resilience, and cost-efficiency,” said Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, Intel. “As enterprises begin to accelerate their AI deployments, the Cloudera stack, powered by Intel’s enterprise-ready AI platforms, will help customers unlock value from their data faster, more securely, and at scale.”

A whitepaper co-released by Cloudera and Intel highlights how the collaboration in delivering cutting-edge innovations is shaping the future of enterprise AI, including:

– Agentic AI and Human-in-the-Loop systems

– Conversational AI powered by Automatic Speech Recognition and Named Entity Recognition on-premises

– Model Context Protocol, which bridges data marts with LLMs for seamless and secure access

– Small Language Models deliver powerful AI capabilities in compact, efficient frameworks