Cloudera recognized as leader in 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Lakes and Lakehouses

Cloudera, the hybrid data company, announced it has been positioned by GigaOm in the Leaders Circle in the 2023 Radar for Data Lakes and Lakehouses. The evaluation was based on specific criteria, including open source technology integration and managed services, that analyzed available data lake and lakehouse solutions’ technical abilities and feature sets to gauge the potential impact on the business.

According to GigaOm, “While data lakes have been around since the early days of big data, existing technologies are steadily improving and new capabilities and paradigms continue to be established.” Cloudera has been recognized due to its established presence within the industry and its polished, robust flagship offering, Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). It has also been acknowledged for its deep expertise in Open Source Technology Integration due to its heavy involvement in the modernization of data lakehouses and the evolution of CDP into an open data lakehouse through the integration of Apache Iceberg.

“We are proud to be recognized for our proficiency within the data lakehouse space,” said Ram Venkatesh, global chief technology officer at Cloudera. “Our involvement in the development and modernization of open source components has greatly contributed to the growth and progression of the lakehouse platform. We are still the only hybrid and multi-cloud enabled data platform for all data everywhere. ”

The GigaOm Radar report is part of a series of documents that helps IT organizations assess competing solutions in the context of well-defined features and criteria. The report is a forward-looking analysis that provides insights on the value and the progression of data lakehouse solutions. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Maturity, Innovation, Feature Play and Platform Play.