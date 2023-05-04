Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Cloudera recognized as leader in 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Lakes and Lakehouses

Cloudera recognized as leader in 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Lakes and Lakehouses

News
By Express Computer
0 6

Cloudera, the hybrid data company, announced it has been positioned by GigaOm in the Leaders Circle in the 2023 Radar for Data Lakes and Lakehouses. The evaluation was based on specific criteria, including open source technology integration and managed services, that analyzed available data lake and lakehouse solutions’ technical abilities and feature sets to gauge the potential impact on the business.

According to GigaOm, “While data lakes have been around since the early days of big data, existing technologies are steadily improving and new capabilities and paradigms continue to be established.” Cloudera has been recognized due to its established presence within the industry and its polished, robust flagship offering, Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). It has also been acknowledged for its deep expertise in Open Source Technology Integration due to its heavy involvement in the modernization of data lakehouses and the evolution of CDP into an open data lakehouse through the integration of Apache Iceberg.

“We are proud to be recognized for our proficiency within the data lakehouse space,” said Ram Venkatesh, global chief technology officer at Cloudera. “Our involvement in the development and modernization of open source components has greatly contributed to the growth and progression of the lakehouse platform. We are still the only hybrid and multi-cloud enabled data platform for all data everywhere. ”

The GigaOm Radar report is part of a series of documents that helps IT organizations assess competing solutions in the context of well-defined features and criteria. The report is a forward-looking analysis that provides insights on the value and the progression of data lakehouse solutions. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Maturity, Innovation, Feature Play and Platform Play.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image