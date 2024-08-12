CloudKeeper acquires WiseOps to strengthen its position as a full-service cloud cost optimisation partner

CloudKeeper, is excited to welcome WiseOps, a cutting-edge platform specialising in AWS cost and usage optimisation, into its family. This integration marks a significant step forward for CloudKeeper, enhancing its commitment to delivering superior cloud optimisation solutions.

CloudKeeper has established itself as a comprehensive partner for cloud cost optimisation, offering guaranteed cost savings, unlimited expert consulting, and a robust analytics platform. With a proven track record of helping over 350 global businesses save an average of 20% on their cloud bills, CloudKeeper excels in maximising value across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

WiseOps has distinguished itself in AWS cost optimisation with its engineering-centric approach. Its suite of intelligent tools seamlessly integrates into the flow of work, offering actionable, one-click implementations of cost-saving measures across AWS services. WiseOps stands out for its AI-driven recommendations, automated optimisations, enabling teams to continuously reduce cloud spend without compromising performance or workflow efficiency.

“WiseOps was the missing piece of the puzzle,” said Deepak Mittal, Founder and CEO of CloudKeeper. “By joining forces with them, CloudKeeper has become a truly comprehensive cloud cost optimisation solution. It will enable us to cater to a broader range of clients, address more complex use cases, and help businesses optimise and engineer their cloud environments more effectively.”

Praneet Chandra, CEO & Co-founder of WiseOps, commented “Our commitment to using cloud cost optimisation as a pathway to sustainable cloud usage aligns perfectly with CloudKeeper’s vision. We are thrilled to collaborate with a leader in the field to advance our shared goals and deliver impactful results for our clients.” Ronak Goyal, CTO and Co-founder of WiseOps, also shared his excitement: “This represents a significant opportunity for both WiseOps and CloudKeeper to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value. We look forward to integrating our technologies and expertise to offer even more powerful solutions for cloud cost optimisation.”

WiseOps’ solutions will now be integrated into CloudKeeper’s extensive suite of offerings, enhancing CloudKeeper’s overall portfolio. This powerful combination is set to transform the cloud cost optimisation landscape, empowering businesses to fully realise their potential in the cloud.