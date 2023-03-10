Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Clover Infotech appoints Ashish Dass as Managing Partner – EMEA

Clover Infotech appoints Ashish Dass as Managing Partner – EMEA

News
By Express Computer
leader
0 3

Clover Infotech has appointed Ashish Dass as the Managing Partner – EMEA effective 1st March 2023. He will be driving new business opportunities in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with a keen focus on Oracle Applications. Clover Infotech is one of the premium Oracle partners in EMEA and India across Applications and the underlying Technology stack.

Ashish brings more than two decades of leadership experience in enterprise software and services across companies such as Oracle, Finastra, Infor, and 3i Infotech. He has been featured in the Forbes Middle East ‘Top Indian Leaders in the Arab World 2015’.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Dass, Managing Partner – EMEA, Clover Infotech said, “I am glad to be onboard Clover Infotech. Clover Infotech’s strong partnership with Oracle over the years across geographies makes it well poised to deliver excellent value to customers in the region. The company is one of the first implementers of ERP Cloud products in the EMEA and comes with extensive implementation and support expertise across the Apps and Technology layer through its managed services offerings. I look forward to working with its strong base of more than 4000 skilled and certified consultants to enable companies in EMEA to modernize and digitally transform their businesses.”

Commenting on the appointment, Javed Tapia, Chairman, Clover Infotech said, “I would like to welcome Ashish onboard Clover Infotech. Ashish brings diverse experience across products and services companies in the EMEA. His deep understanding and connects across the region coupled with Clover Infotech’s enterprise application expertise will enable companies in the region to deploy best-in-class solutions to accelerate business and enhance operational seamlessness.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image