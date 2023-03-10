Clover Infotech appoints Ashish Dass as Managing Partner – EMEA

Clover Infotech has appointed Ashish Dass as the Managing Partner – EMEA effective 1st March 2023. He will be driving new business opportunities in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with a keen focus on Oracle Applications. Clover Infotech is one of the premium Oracle partners in EMEA and India across Applications and the underlying Technology stack.

Ashish brings more than two decades of leadership experience in enterprise software and services across companies such as Oracle, Finastra, Infor, and 3i Infotech. He has been featured in the Forbes Middle East ‘Top Indian Leaders in the Arab World 2015’.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Dass, Managing Partner – EMEA, Clover Infotech said, “I am glad to be onboard Clover Infotech. Clover Infotech’s strong partnership with Oracle over the years across geographies makes it well poised to deliver excellent value to customers in the region. The company is one of the first implementers of ERP Cloud products in the EMEA and comes with extensive implementation and support expertise across the Apps and Technology layer through its managed services offerings. I look forward to working with its strong base of more than 4000 skilled and certified consultants to enable companies in EMEA to modernize and digitally transform their businesses.”

Commenting on the appointment, Javed Tapia, Chairman, Clover Infotech said, “I would like to welcome Ashish onboard Clover Infotech. Ashish brings diverse experience across products and services companies in the EMEA. His deep understanding and connects across the region coupled with Clover Infotech’s enterprise application expertise will enable companies in the region to deploy best-in-class solutions to accelerate business and enhance operational seamlessness.”