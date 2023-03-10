Motorola to disrupt the 5G market with moto g73 5G

Motorola announced the launch of its brand-new 5G smartphone in the ‘g’ series franchise, moto g73 5G. Never compromise on camera with the new moto g73 5G that features advanced, flagship grade 50MP camera with Ultra Pixel technology. Now, capture pictures for your gram using 1.5x larger pixels than the previous generation, letting in more light for sharper and brighter results. Get ready to capture what your eyes see with the ultra-wide-angle which fits 4x more of the scene in your frame than a standard lens.

Moreover, to boost the performance and extend a seamless experience, the moto g73 5G is powered by India’s 1st MediaTek Dimensity 930, fastest** and most powerful octa-core processor in the segment offering frequencies up to 2.2GHz. Play games on-the-go without glitches, get smooth videos, and much more. With 8 GB RAM, your apps and information stay ready in the background, so everything runs smoothly. The smartphone provides a true 5G experience with 13 5G bands and support for advanced features such as 3 Carrier Aggregation and 4X4 MIMO that helps you download at a lightning-fast speed.

The all-new moto g73 5G boasts an incredible 6.5” FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate to let you enjoy an uninterrupted gameplay and seamlessscrolling. Watch every little detailspring to life in razor sharp full HD+ display, and with the smooth refresh rate, watch movies, scroll websites for longer period without worrying about the eyesight. The smartphone also featuresstereo speakers with Dolby Atmos which lets you immerse yourself in multidimensional sound. Now with Dolby Atmos, connect

your headphones so you can hear details like never before. Enjoy crystal clear sound even when you turn the volume way up, deeper bass and crisp, clean vocals, even when cranked up to high volumes.

The smartphone also features massive 5000mAh battery life that keeps you going strong all day and well into tomorrow. And when you need to fill up, get hours of power in just minutes with TurboPower 30W charger in the box.

Despite being an affordable 5G smartphone, the moto g73 5G also comes with the latest and nearstock AndroidTM 13. With 8GB of RAM, your apps and information in moto g73 5G stay ready in the background so everything runs smoothly along with 128GB built in,so there is plenty ofstorage for your photos, movies, songs, apps, and games, easily extendable up to 1TB more using a microSD card.

Thin and light, the sleek, stylish, and premium, look of moto g73 5G is designed to make heads turn. With a stunning acrylic glass (PMMA) body, the smartphone is just 8.29 mm slim, and it is quite handy, and feels good to flaunt. The moto g73 5G also comes with IP52 water repellent which ensures the phone will stay protected against any accidental spills or splashes.

It also comes with an interesting moto secure feature that ensures safety for your phone and your loved ones. Moto Secure brings all of the privacy features in one space. It has a secure folder, where you can keep your private files and apps. There’s a pin scramble option that changes the pin layout every time so that nobody can guess your pin just by looking. Another interesting and useful addition by motorola in its UI of moto g73 5G is Family space which allows parent devices to manage other users’ phones remotely just offering multiple benefits. This is very helpful if you want to manage your parent’s or kids’

smartphone, in case they get stuck, without physically touching it.

Apart from all these features, the moto g73 5G also comes with promised upgrade to Android 14, 3 years of security updates, business grade security with ThinkShield for Mobile and more. The moto g73 5G is everything you want in a smartphone.

Availability & Pricing

The moto g73 5G is available in two stunning colour variants, Midnight Blue, and Lucent White. The smartphone will go on sale from 16th March 2023, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Launch Price: Rs. 18,999

Affordability Offers:

As a part of launch, Motorola has announced that customers can avail an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on exchange or an instant discount on purchases made using credit card transactions* on select banks.

Apart from the above, consumers can also choose to avail No cost EMIs of 3 and 6 months from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and AXIS Bank starting at just Rs. 3,167.

Exclusive Offer Price: Rs. 16,999