Application security, DNS security, email security continue to be challenges for every organisation even today: Vinit Sinha, Director – Cybersecurity SME Asia Pacific, Mastercard

Security challenges that became rampant during the pandemic times, continue even in the post-Covid era. Vinit Sinha, Director – Cybersecurity SME Asia Pacific, Mastercard, shares with Express Computer some of the top challenges being faced by IT security leaders and also suggests some ways to mitigate the risks.

He believes that it is important to redesign the infrastructure, make sure that the app and websites get legitimate traffic. Sinha asserts that is necessary to leave out unwarranted traffic and make sure that only clear, clean traffic is coming into the environment.