Codeforhealth Campaign Launched By STEMROBO

This International Yoga Day, STEMROBO Technologies, a Ed-tech startups in STEM Education, has launched #Codeforhealth campaign, a challenge for K-12 students to show off their coding skills while innovating and learning about the importance of yoga. The initiative has conceptualized to push students to find creative ways to showcase yoga Asanas using their coding skills; it can be by developing a mobile application, Game, story or animation using Scratch software or MIT App Inventor.

To turn this unprecedented situation into an opportunistic one, #Codeforhealth initiative spreads awareness amongst students on the need of yoga in day to day lives. The theme of this year’s yoga day is ‘Yoga at home and Yoga with family’, with this in mind, the initiative aims to reach out to all the mini-scientists and coders to inspire them to stay fit, active & innovative while staying safe at home.

As a result, till now the campaign has emerged as an instant hit and managed to gain more than 25,000 entries in just one day after the announcement. A webinar will be held on the second day for the students to give them ideas about the process of creating their own stories.

Rajeev Tiwari, Co-founder, STEMROBO Technologies, said, “Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind which has brought the world to a standstill, we conceptualized #codeforhealth initiative at k-12 level where students can nurture knowledge, innovation and creativity in the field of Yoga & STEM with the help of Artificial Intelligence. At STEMROBO, we aim to solve real-world problems via STEM Education and in today’s scenario we have to solve every problem calmly, without anxiety & depression. We believe #codeforhealth challenge will empower all the students and families”

“We have received an overwhelming response with astonishing results from the candidates. By seeing their creativity, we can truly say that they are early age entrepreneurs who are not only imbibing the knowledge of Yoga but also coming up with creative ways in spreading awareness to remain fit and healthy” Mr Tiwari said.

Anurag Gupta, Co-founder, STEMROBO Technologies, “Today in India, kids indulge in more Tech-enabled solutions which is a good thing but if we are talking about fitness or Yoga then there is less awareness. To bring more interest, we have tried to combine both the activities where a kid can learn about Yoga as well as STEM Education.”

The contest was run across STEMROBO’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.

Recently, STEMROBO Technologies has launched its online digital learning platform- ‘Tinker Coders’ where they provide online live classes to students from Grade 3 and above. Currently, the company is focusing on 6 technologies namely, Block-based programming, App-Development, Artificial Intelligence and Python, 3D Designing, Arduino Programming and Fun with electronics





