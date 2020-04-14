Coding Ninjas records 150% rise in the number of admissions in March

Read Article

Coding Ninjas, an online tech education company in India focusing on teaching Coding and other Programming related courses to beginners, has recorded a 150% increase in its admissions for March 2020. According to the company, the highest selling courses are foundation courses like C++, Java and Python contributing to 60% of all orders favored by both students and working professionals. Out of the total admissions, around 90% are students and 10% are working professionals.

According to the latest figures released by UNESCO, some 1.3 billion learners around the world were not able to attend school or university as of March 23, 2020. There has been a spike in the demand of online learning as more and more students are exploring learning opportunities and polish their programming skills.

Sharing the thoughts on the progress, Ankush Singla, Co-Founder, Coding Ninjas said, “The current surge in the course admissions comes with the fact that the students have more spare time to utilise and are, therefore, enrolling in programming courses that can help them up-skill. We are continuously planning on how best we can ensure that student can utilize their time at home without feeling disconnected with the academics. March is typically the lowest month in a financial year for us given the exam time in the academic cycle. However, this time March was the seconds highest month for Coding Ninjas in the Financial Year 2019-20.

Considering the situation, Coding Ninjas has also rolled out the Course Pause Feature for students of April’20 Batches enrolled in Foundation & Advanced courses. The feature will allow the students to pause and extend their classes for upto 60 days in case the colleges re-open and the students have their semester exams.

Coding Ninjas currently teaches 1500+ students each month and is the largest player in the college market with penetration across 1700+ colleges. The brand currently has one of the largest Campus Ambassador programme across 700+ colleges and the most comprehensive doubt resolution system with more than 1000 Teaching Assistants onboard, solving 1500+ doubts a day. This unique model solves for doubt support at scale and has resulted in high completion rates of up to 75%, one of the highest in the world.

The company is expecting to witness a 2x growth than the expected numbers in the month of April.

