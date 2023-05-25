Express Computer

Coforge attains Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Level Partnership 

News
By Shibul Pavithran
Coforge Limited announced accreditation to the Salesforce Summit (Platinum) level partner which is the highest level of the partnership with Salesforce. 

 Coforge is a trusted Partner of Salesforce since 2008, offering business consulting, licensing, implementation, and support services across the Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Travel-Transportation & Hospitality, and Healthcare & Life Sciences industries. Coforge is also a strategic partner to MuleSoft (the Salesforce Integration Cloud), delivering end-to-end API automation solutions to clients globally and helping them deliver seamless connected customer experiences.

Only select Salesforce consulting partners are bestowed with this distinction every year which sets the competitive bar very high. To achieve the summit-level partnership, Coforge’s Salesforce team secured perfect scores across multiple Customer Satisfaction Surveys (CSATs), taking total certifications (Salesforce + MuleSoft) count to 1000+ along with meeting Co-sell ACV targets. The summit partnership catapults Coforge straight into the big-league players in the Enterprise domain.

Sanjeev Prasad, Global leader of Cloud & Digital, Coforge said, “At Coforge Salesforce business unit, our mission is to solve problems and transform our customers’ vision into reality by delivering expert, industry-specific solutions through the Salesforce ecosystem. Achieving the (summit) highest level of Salesforce partnership is a testament to our deep domain expertise and client satisfaction. I would also like to congratulate our team who have been working hard throughout the past year towards this stellar achievement.”  He added, “The partnership will help Coforge to further enhance data management automation, deliver connected customer experiences, and enhance customer relationships.”

Shibul Pavithran
