Coforge Limited has completed the global rollout of ServiceNow’s AI-powered HR Service Delivery (HRSD) platform, marking a significant step in its enterprise-wide AI and digital transformation journey.

By adopting the platform internally, Coforge has reimagined how HR services are delivered to its workforce of over 35,000 employees worldwide, shifting toward a more unified, AI-driven, and employee-centric operating model.

The GenAI-enabled HRSD platform integrates intelligent automation, self-service capabilities, and data-driven insights to streamline HR processes and improve service delivery. As part of the transformation, Coforge has unified key HR functions, including onboarding, background verification, learning, and performance management, through standardised workflows and deep system integrations.

The company has also developed AI agents within the platform to enable predictive onboarding, personalised learning journeys, automated goal-setting, and real-time performance analytics. These capabilities are designed to accelerate turnaround times, enhance compliance, and improve overall operational efficiency across HR functions.

According to Ashish Kumar, the implementation reflects how organisations can leverage AI to simplify complex HR operations while maintaining execution discipline at scale. He emphasised that the same architecture can be extended to other global enterprises navigating growth and geographic complexity.

From ServiceNow’s perspective, Adrian Johnston noted that the deployment demonstrates how AI-powered workflows can transform employee experience by making HR systems more proactive, personalised, and scalable.

The unified HRSD portal now provides employees with seamless access to HR services while offering HR leaders enhanced visibility into service performance, employee journeys, and operational metrics. This data-driven approach supports more informed decision-making and a more consistent experience across geographies.

Beyond HR, the platform also improves coordination across adjacent functions such as IT, workplace services, and legal, reducing reliance on manual processes and enabling faster, more integrated service delivery.

With this rollout, Coforge Limited reinforces its position as an AI-first enterprise, leveraging ServiceNow’s platform to build a scalable, high-performance HR operating model aligned with its global expansion and long-term growth strategy.