UPES becomes an AI-first campus with OpenAI collaboration

UPES Dehradun has announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to transform itself into an “AI-first” university, embedding generative AI across teaching, learning, research, and student experience.

At the core of this transformation is the campus-wide deployment of ChatGPT Edu, OpenAI’s education-focused solution designed for responsible and secure institutional use. The rollout will provide free, governed access to AI tools for all students, faculty, and staff, positioning AI as a foundational layer of the university’s academic and operational ecosystem.

The initiative marks a shift from experimental AI adoption to full-scale institutional integration, with UPES embedding AI directly into its curriculum and campus processes. The university aims to equip students with practical, discipline-specific AI capabilities as part of their everyday academic journey, enhancing employability in an increasingly AI-driven job market.

As part of the rollout, the university is introducing an AI tutor tailored to individual programmes and semesters, offering personalised academic support, multilingual assistance, and real-time concept clarification. In parallel, new frameworks are being implemented to ensure academic integrity, allowing students to demonstrate genuine understanding even while leveraging AI tools.

The platform will also extend beyond academics into student services, enabling AI-driven guidance for administrative processes while ensuring escalation pathways for human intervention when required. A Responsible AI Charter will further define usage norms, data privacy standards, and governance practices, ensuring accountability and trust in AI adoption across the campus.

According to Dr Sunil Rai, the university is treating AI not as an add-on but as core infrastructure, embedding it into every aspect of campus life. He emphasised that AI literacy will become a foundational skill for all students and faculty from day one.

From OpenAI’s perspective, Raghav Gupta noted that such initiatives reflect how AI is becoming integral to everyday learning, with institutions like UPES helping shape future-ready talent by integrating AI into academic experiences.

For students, the transformation is expected to enable more personalised and interactive learning experiences, while faculty will benefit from reduced administrative workload, allowing greater focus on mentorship and deeper engagement. Researchers, meanwhile, will be able to leverage AI for faster analysis, literature synthesis, and knowledge discovery while maintaining academic rigour.

With this move, UPES Dehradun positions itself at the forefront of AI-led higher education in India, setting a precedent for how universities can integrate generative AI as a core academic and operational capability rather than a standalone tool.