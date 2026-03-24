Inspira Enterprise has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), marking a strategic step in expanding its AI-enabled cybersecurity capabilities through deeper integration with Microsoft’s security portfolio.

The association brings together independent software vendors and managed security partners that build and integrate solutions with Microsoft security technologies to address the growing complexity of cyber threats. With this move, Inspira aligns its cybersecurity services more closely with platforms such as Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Entra, and Microsoft Sentinel.

The collaboration is expected to enhance enterprise security operations by combining intelligent automation, real-time threat intelligence, and advanced detection capabilities. As organisations navigate increasingly distributed and complex IT environments, the integration aims to strengthen their ability to detect, respond to, and mitigate cyber threats at scale.

For Inspira, the MISA membership reinforces its positioning around AI-driven cybersecurity, with a focus on delivering adaptive and scalable protection frameworks. Chetan Jain noted that the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to building intelligent, resilient security architectures by aligning closely with Microsoft’s ecosystem and leveraging collaborative innovation.

From Microsoft’s side, Maria Thomson highlighted that the association continues to grow as a global network of trusted security providers working together to improve threat prediction, detection, and response capabilities for customers worldwide.

Established in 2018, the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association focuses on enabling interoperability across security solutions, helping organisations build cohesive defence strategies that operate at the speed and scale of AI.

With this development, Inspira Enterprise strengthens its global cybersecurity play, combining its AI-led platforms and analytics capabilities with Microsoft’s security stack to support enterprises in building more resilient digital environments amid an evolving threat landscape.