Industry 5.0 in practice: How GenAI and Edge AI are redefining human-centric industrial intelligence

By Jason Chandralal Vice President of Product & Digital Engineering Services, Happiest Minds Technologies

Industry 4.0 has created a pathway for digital manufacturing using automation, connectivity, and data. Industry 5.0 shifts the focus from a data-centric perspective to a human-centric, resilient, and sustainable industrial system. This is accomplished through an entirely different way of thinking about intelligence and by integrating GenAI, Edge AI, and embedded systems together. In addition to efficiency, the new intelligence will enable collaborative thinking between humans and machines.

Most commercially available AI systems operate well within a cloud-based environment. Industry 5.0 requires intelligence that is context aware, operates in real time, is explainable, and trustworthy. Consequently, AI must be architected differently in an industrial setting.

Why Industry 5.0 Needs a Different AI Architecture

Consumer AI platforms focus on scale, probable reasoning, and user engagement. In these systems, latency, variability, and occasional errors are acceptable. However, industrial systems function under very different conditions. Manufacturing lines, energy systems, and critical infrastructure must work within strict timelines, where milliseconds count and failures can lead to serious consequences.

Consumer AI platforms focus on scale, probable reasoning, and user engagement. In these systems, latency, variability, and occasional errors are acceptable. However, industrial systems function under very different conditions. Manufacturing lines, energy systems, and critical infrastructure applications operate under strict timelines, in which milliseconds matter, and if something fails, the consequences can be significant.

Through AI moving closer to operations (to the edge) while still leveraging cloud-scale learning and GenAI driven cognition. The result is a seamless flow of intelligence that exists among cloud based, edge based, and operation based technology in addition to operational realities, while providing new insights and adaptability.

Edge AI: Enabling Real-Time, Resilient Intelligence

Edge AI plays a key role in Industry 5.0. By incorporating machine learning models directly into industrial devices like cameras, gateways, controllers, and embedded platforms, companies can perform local analysis where data is generated.

This local intelligence allows for:

• Predictive maintenance, continuously monitoring equipment health so that there are no unplanned outages

• Vision/Real Time quality inspections to ensure defects are identified on the production line in real time.

• Safety/Anomaly detection provides a quick way to respond to abnormal behaviour that could threaten people or property

Edge AI’s ability to reduce reliance on constant cloud connectivity also helps create more resilient systems, creating an important element of Industry 5.0.

GenAI as a Human-Centric Intelligence Layer

While Edge AI helps meet near-time requirements, Gen AI adds an additional intelligence layer focused on human based intelligence. In Industry 5.0, Gen AI is not a replacement for engineers or operators; it is a collaborative support partner that improves decision making processes.

GenAI provides:

• Operations copilots that summarize production health, anomalies, and performance trends

• Natural language interaction with complex industrial data, making insights easier to access

• Contextual root cause analysis, linking events across machines, timeframes, and systems

By turning technical data into insights that are easy to understand, GenAI strengthens the relationship between humans and intelligent systems—an essential principle of Industry 5.0.

Cloud, Edge, and OT: A Balanced Intelligence Flow

Industry 5.0 architectures thrive when intelligence is effectively distributed:

• Cloud platforms manage large-scale model training, cross-site analytics, and GenAI capabilities

• Edge layers run trained models locally, ensuring quick responses and operational independence

• Operational Technology (OT) systems—like PLCs, DCS, and SCADA—maintain strict control and safety measures

This layered approach guarantees that innovation does not compromise reliability. AI improves operations, while deterministic systems keep authority over safety-critical decisions.

Determinism, Explainability, and Trust

A key requirement of Industry 5.0 is trust. Industrial AI needs to be explainable, auditable, and predictable. Probabilistic outputs must work alongside deterministic control logic, and AI-driven suggestions must be clear to human operators.

Successful Industry 5.0 implementations treat AI as a support layer rather than a replacement for reliable control systems. Humans remain responsible, backed by intelligent systems that clarify rather than complicate.

Security and Sustainability at the Edge

As intelligence becomes more embedded in industrial settings, security becomes a crucial part of system design.

Industry 5.0 architectures emphasize:

• Secure boot and trusted firmware

• Encrypted communication across IT and OT networks

• Controlled data exchange between edge and cloud layers

At the same time, Edge AI helps sustainability by minimizing unnecessary data movement, optimizing energy consumption, and extending equipment lifespan through predictive insights.

Industry 5.0: Intelligent, Human-Centric, and Resilient

Edge AI combined with Gen AI will mark a milestone for industrial transformation. Together, they create systems that are autonomous, yet easy to understand. Operators receive “actionable” insights, engineers receive “contextual” intelligence; and organizations build resilient solutions in an increasingly complex industrial environment.

Industry 5.0 is not about replacing people with machines. It is about empowering people with intelligent systems—bringing cognition to the edge, context to the cloud, and trust to the factory floor.