NxtGen has expanded its ‘M’ Open AI platform into a sovereign, enterprise-grade agentic AI inferencing layer, built on NVIDIA’s Nemotron models to enable production-scale AI reasoning and autonomous enterprise systems.

The evolution of the ‘M’ platform reflects a broader shift from AI-assisted insights to autonomous, outcome-driven intelligence. Designed as an enterprise inferencing layer rather than a traditional copilot, the platform connects AI models directly with enterprise systems such as ERP, CRM, HRMS and ITSM, enabling real-time decision-making across business workflows.

Built on open-source foundations, the platform supports both global and India-developed AI models, allowing organisations to deploy region-specific and multilingual AI capabilities while retaining full control over data, models, and inference processes. Crucially, it operates within sovereign environments without reliance on external SaaS AI services, aligning with India’s data residency and regulatory requirements.

At its core, the platform leverages NVIDIA’s AI stack—including Nemotron large language and vision models, NeMo frameworks, NIM microservices, and accelerated computing—to deliver low-latency, scalable inference. It also integrates speech AI capabilities and advanced reasoning frameworks to support multimodal and voice-first interactions.

The ‘M’ platform is designed to enable enterprises to move beyond static automation toward agentic AI systems capable of intent understanding, multi-step reasoning, secure execution, and persistent memory across workflows. This allows organisations to operationalise AI across complex processes while maintaining governance, observability, and compliance.

As an early demonstration of its vertical capabilities, NxtGen introduced “M for Travel,” a domain-specific application that translates natural language inputs into structured, transaction-ready travel plans. By integrating with global distribution systems through APIs, the platform can execute end-to-end workflows spanning planning, booking, and post-trip services, highlighting the potential of agentic AI in real-world enterprise scenarios.

Supporting this platform is NxtGen’s broader investment in sovereign AI infrastructure, including a dedicated AI Factory powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, high-performance networking, and data processing units. This infrastructure is designed to handle large-scale model training, fine-tuning, and high-concurrency inference workloads, enabling AI deployment at population scale within India’s sovereign cloud framework.

According to A. S. Rajgopal, the company is focused on building India’s enterprise AI inference layer, enabling organisations to transition from experimentation to production-grade AI systems. Echoing this, Vishal Dhupar highlighted that sovereign, agentic AI platforms will be critical in helping Indian enterprises deploy secure, scalable, and outcome-driven AI systems.

With this expansion, NxtGen positions itself at the centre of India’s emerging sovereign AI ecosystem, combining infrastructure, open models, and enterprise integration to enable large-scale adoption of agentic AI across industries.