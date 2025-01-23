Cognizant and CrowdStrike partner to drive enterprise cybersecurity transformation

Cognizant and CrowdStrike announced a strategic partnership to drive enterprise security transformation by delivering cybersecurity services, powered by the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform. Cognizant will work to enable organisations to streamline security operations and threat mitigation, consolidate fragmented legacy point products, reduce the complexity of managing cybersecurity programs, and strengthen cybersecurity posture, leveraging Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon® Cloud Security.

Organisations are continuously evolving their IT landscapes by adopting a variety of cloud services, including IaaS, SaaS, PaaS and CaaS, which can expose them to a wider range of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. With a growing cybersecurity skills gap and an increasingly complex threat landscape, organisations need solutions that not only transform security operations but also consolidate point products to simplify their cybersecurity environments.

“Cognizant is committed to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. “As the enterprise digital landscape evolves, it is crucial to leverage AI for cybersecurity and cloud-native security technologies to help stay ahead of threats and ensure the resilience of our clients’ infrastructure. Our partnership with CrowdStrike is another important step we are taking to continue providing our clients with some of the most advanced and effective market-leading security solutions available.”

Over the past year, cloud exploitation cases have surged by 110%, while the speed and sophistication of cyberattacks continue to accelerate, with breakout times now measured in minutes. The collaboration between Cognizant and CrowdStrike combines the power of the Falcon platform with Cognizant’s Neuro® Cybersecurity platform, along with threat and vulnerability management and cloud infrastructure security offerings. This approach is designed to help customers create a flexible operations framework for new technology and threats, powered by an AI-native platform rather than separate legacy tools.

“Our partnership with Cognizant delivers cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that tackle the evolving challenges enterprises face today and tomorrow,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder, CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon platform with Cognizant’s extensive expertise in technology transformation offers customers best-in-class protection, performance, and efficiency. Together, we will drive positive customer outcomes and enhance the security posture of organisations globally.”