DigiCert announces key leadership appointments to drive growth in EMEA and APAC

DigiCert announces key leadership appointments to drive growth in EMEA and APAC

News
By Express Computer
DigiCert announced the appointments of Paul Holt as EMEA Group Vice President and James Cook as APAC Group Vice President. The new hires reflect DigiCert’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for digital trust and resiliency in these high-growth regions. Holt and Cook will lead their respective teams in driving customer engagement, building partnerships, and executing DigiCert’s growth strategy as the global leader in digital trust. Their appointments come at a time when organisations around the world are prioritising solutions that ensure secure communications, protect data, and foster resilience across an increasingly complex digital landscape.

“Digital trust has emerged as foundational infrastructure that enables organisations to achieve a higher level of confidence in their security posture,” said Dave Packer, Chief Revenue Officer of DigiCert. “With growing awareness of the importance of trust and resilience, Paul and James bring the extensive sales leadership experience and proven ability to drive growth across the EMEA and APAC regions.”

Holt joins DigiCert from Venafi, where he served as Vice President of Sales, covering both the EMEA and APAC markets. With decades of experience, Holt has also held senior leadership positions at Anchore and VeriSign, where he led sales strategy in security services.

“I am thrilled to join DigiCert, a company that is playing a key role in helping customers overcome emerging challenges in areas such as quantum computing, content provenance, and machine identity,” said Holt. “I look forward to working closely with the DigiCert team in EMEA, as well as our partners and customers.”

Cook brings deep expertise in sales leadership across the APAC region, having served as Vice President of Sales for APAC at Entrust and as Regional Sales Director for Australia and New Zealand. Before Entrust, Cook spent more than a decade at Thales eSecurity, where he held various leadership roles across the UK and India.

“What excites me most about DigiCert is the opportunity to be part of a company that is uniquely positioned to address the accelerating demand for digital trust,” said Cook. “Organisations in APAC are facing increasing challenges around cybersecurity and digital transformation, and DigiCert’s solutions for PKI, quantum readiness, and digital trust makes it a great time to be a part of the company’s mission.

