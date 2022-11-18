Collatree raises pre-series A funding for its Thrasio model that brings together 7 start-ups

Express Computer

Collatree, a global provider of software services, today announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A funding from business leaders in Saudi Arabia. With this Pre-Series A funding, the company is expanding its presence to Saudi Arabia. When businesses were struggling during the pandemic, seven start-ups from Calicut joined forces using a Thrasio model and started Collatree.

With its main focus on transforming businesses using the best-in-breed solutions, Collatree aims to curate the best software to save companies time and money. Since the coming together of 7 companies, Collatree has crossed USD 1 Mn in sales.

The seven start-ups that formed Collatree:

● Networth Software Solutions, Software, and Web development

● Glaube technologies , Logistics

● Growth Associates Digital Marketing and Growth

● Zinfog, Software & Web development

● Capio, Brand marketing

● Armino Technologies, IoT and Software development

● Odox, Odoo services

Though these start-ups were all part of different entrepreneur groups in Calicut, they looked at alternative ways to expand their business and that resulted in Collatree.

Speaking about why Saudi Arabia has become important for Collatree, Manu Ganga, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Advisor of Collatree said, “Saudi Arabia is aiming to grow its digital and software front by 2030. There has been a lot of support from the government as well, which became the main reason for us to expand to Saudi. As for clientele, while our primary focus has been major corporations and government projects in Saudi, we have also identified some start-ups based out of Saudi.”

Collatree has two offices in Saudi Arabia, one in Jeddah and one in Riyadh, with a mix of local and global talent. Headed by Director & CEO Rifath Rahman, Manu Nambiar, Kavitha Nair (COO – India) & Musthaq Ahamed (COO – Saudi Arabia) will work in tandem to nurture and grow leads in Saudi Arabia.

The company aims at further expanding its presence across other Middle Eastern countries such as UAE, Bahrain & Kuwait; as well as India and Australia.

List of the 7 start-ups:

SI NO Company Founder
1 Networth Software Solutions Kavitha Nair
2 Glaube technologies Faeez Musthaq
3 Growth Associates Akshay V & Manu Ganga
4 Zinfog Vivek Madhavan & Abdul Basith
5 Capio Rifath Rahman
6 Armino Technologies Sooraj Narayanan
7 Odox Muhammed Niyas Pavil & Muhammed Shiyas KP

