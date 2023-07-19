Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  College Vidya Unveils Innovative AI-Powered Solution for Smarter University Choices

College Vidya Unveils Innovative AI-Powered Solution for Smarter University Choices

News
By Express Computer
EC_digital_tablet_screen_futuristic_technology_750
0 7

College Vidya, a one-stop solution for making informed online education choices, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered product that aims to revolutionise how students choose their ideal online university. By incorporating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, College Vidya is set to provide students with a quick and reliable way to access comprehensive summaries of student reviews for universities.
Recognizing the challenges students face when selecting the best academic partner for their future, College Vidya has developed this innovative solution to streamline the decision-making process. The newly launched “Suggest me University in 2 mins” feature asks for a few inputs from the students through a set of questions & then offers them a curated list of recommended universities, ensuring they can make informed choices efficiently.

College Vidya envisions moving past just the presentation of online universities to students. Understanding the importance of students having access to authentic and unbiased information, the platform is actively working on a second feature. This feature leverages AI to summarize student reviews, extracting key insights from their reviews. The objective is to provide students with concise summaries, minimizing the time required to read through each individual review. This groundbreaking technology will help students make smart decisions while choosing the best academic institutions.

“College Vidya’s vision is to empower students in making smarter choices when it comes to selecting their academic partners,” said Rohit Gupta, Co-Founder & COO, College Vidya. “We understand the significance of the decisions students make for their future, and with the integration of AI technology, we are committed to providing them with an unbiased view, enabling them to make well-informed decisions when making irreversible life choices.
The College Vidya team is diligently working on building and testing the AI-powered review summarization feature. The goal is to ensure that students have access to reliable and impartial information that assists them in finding their ideal university match. College Vidya’s AI-powered product is set to transform the landscape of university selection. By offering students a time-saving solution and unbiased insights, the platform is on a mission to help students make informed decisions about their future.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image