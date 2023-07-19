College Vidya Unveils Innovative AI-Powered Solution for Smarter University Choices

College Vidya, a one-stop solution for making informed online education choices, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered product that aims to revolutionise how students choose their ideal online university. By incorporating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, College Vidya is set to provide students with a quick and reliable way to access comprehensive summaries of student reviews for universities.

Recognizing the challenges students face when selecting the best academic partner for their future, College Vidya has developed this innovative solution to streamline the decision-making process. The newly launched “Suggest me University in 2 mins” feature asks for a few inputs from the students through a set of questions & then offers them a curated list of recommended universities, ensuring they can make informed choices efficiently.

College Vidya envisions moving past just the presentation of online universities to students. Understanding the importance of students having access to authentic and unbiased information, the platform is actively working on a second feature. This feature leverages AI to summarize student reviews, extracting key insights from their reviews. The objective is to provide students with concise summaries, minimizing the time required to read through each individual review. This groundbreaking technology will help students make smart decisions while choosing the best academic institutions.

“College Vidya’s vision is to empower students in making smarter choices when it comes to selecting their academic partners,” said Rohit Gupta, Co-Founder & COO, College Vidya. “We understand the significance of the decisions students make for their future, and with the integration of AI technology, we are committed to providing them with an unbiased view, enabling them to make well-informed decisions when making irreversible life choices.

The College Vidya team is diligently working on building and testing the AI-powered review summarization feature. The goal is to ensure that students have access to reliable and impartial information that assists them in finding their ideal university match. College Vidya’s AI-powered product is set to transform the landscape of university selection. By offering students a time-saving solution and unbiased insights, the platform is on a mission to help students make informed decisions about their future.