CommScope Announces FiberREACH and CableGuide 360 Solutions for SYSTIMAX Portfolio

News
By Express Computer
CommScope announced the unveiling of the FiberREACH™ solution and the launch of the CableGuide 360™ platform. Both fall within CommScope’s SYSTIMAX® 2.0 portfolio—the FiberREACH solution is designed to help enterprise network providers quickly and reliably extend power and connectivity to support more devices and applications at the edge. The CableGuide 360 platform will help providers to properly organise and protect the cables and patch cords.

Formerly known as CommScope’s Powered Fiber Cable System (PFCS), the FiberREACH portfolio builds on this innovative solution by offering enhanced functionality while satisfying established customer requirements. The FiberREACH portfolio utilises a range of hybrid cabling solutions to provide gigabit speeds to the network edge. As edge devices have evolved, the need for additional power has become essential; CommScope’s FiberREACH portfolio now delivers up to 90W of power to the edge, supporting both power- and data-hungry devices. With these innovations, the FiberREACH platform meets the full range of Power over Ethernet (PoE) standards.

The new CableGuide 360 platform, a class-leading suite of cable management solutions, is designed to protect copper and fiber cabling infrastructure with simplified installation that accelerates and densifies deployments. As adds and changes become more difficult, this solution is incredibly flexible and provides cable protection and application support in managing and protecting vertical and horizontal patching applications.

 

“Our customers are looking for trusted, extended-reach solutions and a more reliable cable management platform, and we have listened,” said Koen ter Linde, SVP and president, Connectivity & Cable Solutions, CommScope. “CommScope continues to enhance the SYSTIMAX 2.0 portfolio to adapt to the growing demands of global enterprise networks. FiberREACH and the CableGuide 360 platform represent a step forward in the cabling, cabling management, and connectivity that our customers need to push more power and data to the edge. These solutions build on our unmatched end-to-end expertise and performance warranty offerings, giving our customers one more reason to choose CommScope to extend their networks.”

 

FiberREACH

  • Extending cabling innovation: Building on the highly successful GigaREACH™ XL portfolio, the FiberREACH platform utilizes a range of fiber types and copper gauges to provide customer-specific solutions.
  • Edge power: Support for legacy, new, and future architectures providing up to 90W PoE, with one power supply panel feeding up to 32 devices simultaneously.
  • Compact, scalable: High-density performance that supports passive as well as active optical network architectures.
  • Warrantied performance: End-to-end solutions with a 25-year extended product and application warranty. Fully PoE-compliant and compatible with Spanning Tree Protocol (STP) for redundant fiber connections and greater reliability.
  • 90W PoE: Provides more power where needed, up to 350 meters away.

 

CableGuide 360

  • Warrantied cable protection: support for higher cable densities and protection for copper and fiber cabling infrastructure.
  • Faster, simpler installation: Designed for faster deployment and simpler management without extensive product training or technical expertise.
  • Zero-U capacity and flexibility: Optimised for space efficiency in the vertical cable manager, with the ability to host multiple 19” panels vertically and half-width panels horizontally.
  • Range of design options: Available in white, silver, and black in variable widths and heights.

 

The CableGuide 360 solution will be available globally late summer. The enhanced FiberREACH 90W PoE solution is also available globally.

