Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  CommScope brings open RAN indoors – Extending open RAN support on ERA DAS and ONECELL small cell

CommScope brings open RAN indoors – Extending open RAN support on ERA DAS and ONECELL small cell

News
By Express Computer
0 7

CommScope has announced three industry-leading Open RAN (Radio Access Network) advances to its network portfolio—facilitating open, sustainable, and converged 5G indoor networks.

CommScope is introducing support for third-party Open RAN Distributed Units (O-DUs) on its flagship all-digital ERA DAS (distributed antenna system) as well as the award-winning Open RAN-compliant ONECELL small cell. Additionally, CommScope is seamlessly supporting Open RAN on its in-building radios.

“CommScope is taking an important step for the industry in driving the indoor adoption of Open RAN technology,” stated Upendra Pingle, Senior Vice President, Intelligent Cellular Networks, CommScope. “Traditionally, Open RAN has focused on enhancing macro and outdoor networks, but we’ve extended these benefits to indoor networks to offer unprecedented flexibility in delivering on-premises 5G coverage, capacity, and control for both public and private networks. These innovations are a testament to CommScope’s commitment to advancing 5G and underscore our ongoing investment in our partner ecosystem.”

CommScope is adding native Open RAN interface support for ERA systems, extending current support for third-party interoperability. This allows venues to adopt open 5G connectivity that is completely digital—not only for the DAS, but also for MNO (mobile network operator) and private network connectivity. The ERA platform’s O-DU support enables new deployment models with zero-touch configuration, leading-edge performance, and minimal in-venue MNO footprints that can reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional DAS deployments by nearly 90%.

For the ONECELL platform, CommScope is extending its current virtualised open fronthaul access to support third-party O-DUs—an industry first. This enables MNOs to leverage both native small cell and new Open RAN integration options while accelerating multi-operator 5G adoption for enterprises.

CommScope’s extension of Open RAN support to its software-defined radios—across both the ERA and ONECELL platforms—converges and simplifies radio selection, making it easier for customers to adapt to evolving technologies while benefitting from seamless, high-quality cellular coverage.

Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts, noted, “We have predicted the convergence of DAS and small cell technology for enabling flexible coverage and capacity network solutions in indoor venues for some time. CommScope’s adoption of Open RAN for the ERA and ONECELL platforms is an excellent example of this convergence as operators and enterprises seek flexible indoor networks to extend 5G services into public and private venues.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image