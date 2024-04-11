Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  CommScope unveils GigaREACH XL solution designed to power and connect emerging edge devices

CommScope unveils GigaREACH XL solution designed to power and connect emerging edge devices

News
By Express Computer
0 14

CommScope announced its GigaREACH XL solution, the latest innovation in the SYSTIMAX portfolio; reliably doubling the reach of traditional twisted pair Ethernet devices on the enterprise network.

The enterprise network has rapidly expanded beyond IT and is now expected to power and connect operational devices such as security cameras, access control panels and wireless access points. Some of these systems are often located away from the telecom room, placing them beyond the 100-meter limit established by commercial building standards such as ANSI/TIA-568 and ISO 11801. CommScope addresses this challenge with its new GigaREACH XL solution.

“Since the SYSTIMAX portfolio was launched in 1985, cabling infrastructure standardisation bodies have used it as a blueprint to define the standards that are common knowledge today,” stated Luc Adriaenssens, VP PLM and R&D, Global Enterprise Business Unit at CommScope. “Today, CommScope eliminates the 100-meter distance limit to cost-effectively connect a range of edge devices.”

With the GigaREACH XL solution, customers can easily connect and power devices beyond the 100-meter limit with one cable and with little or no disruption to existing services. It requires no additional telecom rooms, PoE extenders or optical equipment, which translates into fewer points of failure, lower installation costs, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. The GigaREACH XL solution supports 100Mbps Ethernet and 90W PoE up to 200 meters, 1Gbps Ethernet and 90W PoE up to 150 meters (50% longer than Cat 6), and 10Mbps Ethernet and 90W PoE up to 250 meters. Key patented design features from SYSTIMAX Category 6A cabling were incorporated to enable extended-distance capabilities.

The GigaREACH XL solution supports all types of PoE applications and utilizes the same installation tools and best practices our certified PartnerPRO community employs. As part of the SYSTIMAX portfolio, the GigaREACH XL solution is also backed by CommScope’s industry-leading SYSTIMAX Assurance program.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image