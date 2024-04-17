Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Commvault announces acquisition of Appranix, boosting and accelerating cyber resilience for enterprises globally

Commvault announces acquisition of Appranix, boosting and accelerating cyber resilience for enterprises globally

News
By Express Computer
0 19

Commvault, announced the acquisition of Appranix, a cloud cyber resilience company. Commvault is making this acquisition to help enterprises get up and running even faster after an outage or cyberattack.

According to Statista, the average downtime after a ransomware attack is 24 days. Commvault is helping customers reduce downtime by recovering data rapidly via automation and next-generation cleanroom offerings. However fast data recovery is only part of the equation.

Some dependencies are necessary to rebuild critical cloud applications, the data those applications rely on, and the cloud infrastructure that runs it all. Dependencies include networking, DNS configuration, application load balancing, security group access, and much more. Appranix automates all of this and can reduce the time it takes to rebuild from days or weeks to, in some cases, hours or minutes.

“We are taking resilience to the next level by marrying Commvault’s extensive risk, readiness, and recovery capabilities with Appranix’s next-generation cloud-native rebuild capabilities,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, President & CEO, Commvault. “We are delighted to welcome Appranix to the Commvault family.”

“Joining the Commvault family is a thrilling and natural next step for Appranix as we jointly change the market,” said Govind Rangasamy, Appranix Founder and CEO. “We share a common vision to go beyond traditional backups and disaster recovery. Our combined technologies will offer comprehensive, unmatched resilience capabilities for businesses globally.”

“Complete cyber resilience is an aspirational goal for most enterprise customers. This acquisition makes cyber resilience-at-speed a reality by extending automated rebuild capabilities to distributed and dynamic cloud applications,” said Archana Venkatraman, Research Director, Cloud Ops and Cloud Data Management, IDC.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image