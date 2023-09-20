Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Commvault appoints Sarv Saravanan as its chief customer officer

Commvault appoints Sarv Saravanan as its chief customer officer

News
By Express Computer
0 1

Commvault, an enterprise data protection leader for today’s global businesses, welcomed industry veteran Sarv Saravanan as its first Chief Customer Officer.

“Sarv joins at a pivotal time,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault President and CEO. “In today’s hybrid cloud world, customers need proactive and resilient data protection solutions that reduce complexity and deliver truly exceptional experiences. With Sarv’s leadership, we will continue to exceed these expectations.”

Saravanan has extensive experience building and driving global customer-centric development and delivery organizations. Most recently, he led Microsoft’s Global Delivery Center, which engages with the company’s biggest customers and their strategic partners to accelerate cloud transformations. Saravanan, who has a master’s in computer science from Bharathidasan University, was recognized by Zinnov for creating and mentoring industry leaders.

“In an industry facing threats that are more autonomous than ever before, customers are looking for unparalleled cyber resiliency know-how and an aggressive roadmap that harnesses the power of AI with the ease of SaaS,” said Saravanan. “By continuing to redefine data protection, Commvault will widen its competitive advantage while furthering its customers’ advantages.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image