Commvault appoints Sarv Saravanan as its chief customer officer

Commvault, an enterprise data protection leader for today’s global businesses, welcomed industry veteran Sarv Saravanan as its first Chief Customer Officer.

“Sarv joins at a pivotal time,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault President and CEO. “In today’s hybrid cloud world, customers need proactive and resilient data protection solutions that reduce complexity and deliver truly exceptional experiences. With Sarv’s leadership, we will continue to exceed these expectations.”

Saravanan has extensive experience building and driving global customer-centric development and delivery organizations. Most recently, he led Microsoft’s Global Delivery Center, which engages with the company’s biggest customers and their strategic partners to accelerate cloud transformations. Saravanan, who has a master’s in computer science from Bharathidasan University, was recognized by Zinnov for creating and mentoring industry leaders.

“In an industry facing threats that are more autonomous than ever before, customers are looking for unparalleled cyber resiliency know-how and an aggressive roadmap that harnesses the power of AI with the ease of SaaS,” said Saravanan. “By continuing to redefine data protection, Commvault will widen its competitive advantage while furthering its customers’ advantages.”