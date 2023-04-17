Express Computer

Commvault ties up with Microsoft to drive hard cost savings for customers: ESG Report

Commvault, an enterprise data protection leader for the complex and mission critical hybrid environments of today’s global businesses, announced with Microsoft the results of an independent study from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) showing real world cost savings driven by Commvault and Microsoft’s joint solutions for securing and protecting over one million terabytes – or One Exabyte – of customer data.

Through their long-standing collaboration, the companies deliver breadth of coverage, flexibility, cost efficiency, and reduced risk to customers. The ESG study, titled “Analyzing the Economic Benefits of Data Protection with Commvault on Microsoft Azure,” found that customers reported 30% cost savings, 38% reduction in data footprint, and thousands of hours of staff time recovered along with improved data security.

“The financial and business impacts that our customers have reported in this study are nothing short of compelling – in fact, these benefits are why customers have entrusted Commvault to protect over one exabyte of data, and growing, on Microsoft Azure,” said Ranga Rajagopalan, Senior Vice President, Products, Commvault. “Together with Microsoft, we offer data protection that is cost efficient, agile, and secure – serving as the true catalyst for enterprises looking to streamline data operations and improve their data security posture while accelerating their digital transformation.”

Joint Commvault and Microsoft customers like Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), have experienced the effects of shifting to a cloud-first strategy using Commvault’s Metallic SaaS technology built on the Azure cloud platform. Since implementation, NDOT has eliminated all of its physical backup infrastructure, removing management headaches and resulting in an ongoing savings of 25% in infrastructure costs, while also strengthening its ransomware protection with insights that help spot risks and reduce threats.

“Commvault lets us consolidate our backups to a single solution…this gives us flexibility and scalability – and we aren’t locked into one specific restore location,” said Sherri McGee, Chief of the Information Technology Division, NDOT. “As we continue migrating our systems and applications to Microsoft Azure, we know our backups are secure. And if weever find a vulnerability on-premises or in our virtual machines on Azure, we know that if we restore from Metallic, we will be cleanof those vulnerabilities.”

“At a time when businesses face unprecedented challenges to secure their data from ransomware, reduce costs and optimize their data environments, Commvault’s collaboration with Microsoft is delivering strong results for our joint customers,” said Katy Brown, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Software and Digital Platforms. “Through our long-term collaboration, we have consistently enabled an accelerated, secure path to cloud transformation on Microsoft Azure for customers across segments and industries.”

According to Nathan McAfee, Senior Analyst at ESG and lead analyst on this study, “It’s clear that the results achieved with Commvault’s software on Microsoft Azure show strong consistency across most industries, customer profiles, and organization size. The variety of workloads that the combined solution protects is impressive and a significant factor that helps organizations reduce vendors, and thereby reduce technical debt, complexity, and risk.

