Confluent announces the general availability of Tableflow

Confluent announced significant advancements in Tableflow, the easiest way to access operational data from data lakes and warehouses. With Tableflow, all streaming data in Confluent Cloud can be accessed in popular open table formats, unlocking limitless possibilities for advanced analytics, real-time artificial intelligence (AI), and next-generation applications. Support for Apache Iceberg™ is now generally available (GA). As a result of an expanded partnership with Databricks, a new early access program for Delta Lake is now open. Additionally, Tableflow now offers enhanced data storage flexibility and seamless integrations with leading catalog providers, including AWS Glue Data Catalog and Snowflake’s managed service for Apache Polaris™, Snowflake Open Catalog.

“At Confluent, we’re all about making your data work for you, whenever you need it and in whatever format is required,” said Shaun Clowes, Chief Product Officer at Confluent. “With Tableflow, we’re bringing our expertise of connecting operational data to the analytical world. Now, data scientists and data engineers have access to a single, real-time source of truth across the enterprise, making it possible to build and scale the next generation of AI-driven applications.”

The Downfall of AI Projects: Disconnected Data

“By 2027, after suffering multiple AI project failures, 70% of IT teams will return to basics and focus on AI-ready data infrastructure platforms,” claimed IDC in the IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Digital Infrastructure 2025 Predictions. The report added, “Many IT organisations rely on scores of data silos and a dozen or more different copies of data. These silos and redundant data stores can be a major impediment to effective AI model development.”

AI projects are failing because old development methods cannot keep pace with new consumer expectations. These applications are expected to know the current status of a business and its customers and take action automatically. For example, an AI agent for inventory management should be able to identify if a particular item is trending, immediately notify manufacturers of the increased demand, and provide an accurate delivery estimate for customers. This level of hands-free efficiency is simply not possible if business data is not getting to the analytics and AI systems in real-time. The old ways of batch processing lead to inaccurate results, and manually copying over data is unstable, not scalable, and proliferates the silo problem.

Bridging the Data Gap for Enterprise-Ready AI

“Transportation companies love us because we make sales, operations, and dispatching super simple, but that’s only possible with real-time data analytics,” said Brady Perry, Co-founder at Busie. “Tableflow offers a promising path for our analytics engine to seamlessly consume operational data in Kafka in real time as Apache Iceberg tables, eliminating the need for additional preprocessing. By integrating Tableflow with Snowflake, we could prevent raw, unclean data from being ingested while reducing complexity and storage costs. This approach would simplify workflows and accelerate time to insight while ensuring a more efficient and cost-effective data architecture.”

Tableflow simplifies the integration between operational data and analytical systems. It continuously updates tables used for analytics and AI with the exact same data from business applications connected to Confluent Cloud. Within Confluent, processing, and governance happen as data is generated, shifting these tasks upstream to ensure that only high-quality, consistent data is used to feed data lakes and warehouses. This is a breakthrough for AI, as it’s only as powerful as the data that shapes it.

Confluent announces significant updates to Tableflow: