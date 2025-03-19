Progress releases over 50 free enterprise-grade UI components for react developers

Progress announced that it is offering over 50 enterprise-grade UI components from Progress® KendoReact™, the most comprehensive React UI library for business application development, for free. This extends the availability of professional-grade development tools to the broader React community to accelerate the creation of compelling, high-performance applications.

According to the 2024 Stack Overflow Developer Survey, nearly 42% of professional developers use React, drawn to its flexibility, component-based architecture, and robust performance. With a major subset of the KendoReact UI library now freely accessible, developers of all experience levels can utilise the enterprise-grade quality of its tools. This democratises access to high-quality UI components and empowers developers to build sophisticated applications more efficiently.

“Our goal is to empower developers to build high-performing business applications with ease, leveraging the latest advancements in app development,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP and General Manager, Digital Experience, Progress. “By offering some of our most popular React UI components for free, we are not only fueling the growth of the React ecosystem but also fostering innovation and success within the developer community. With the right tools, developers can accelerate their workflows, overcome challenges, and bring their ideas to life faster.”

In addition to the extensive selection of sought-after React UI components, including DropDownList, DatePicker, MultiSelect, and Buttons, developers gain free access to multiple features of the React Data Grid, four professionally designed themes, and Figma UI kits as well as learning resources. These assets and resources enable developers to create distinctive user interfaces while maintaining high-quality standards. For those new to React, the free components provide an opportunity to experiment and achieve quick results before committing to a deeper exploration of the library.

Along with the launch, Progress is hosting a 2-week virtual Dev Challenge for the most innovative use of the free KendoReact UI components. App submissions are accepted in several categories, including best app showcase, best use of Generative AI, and best use of Progress ThemeBuilder and Figma design kits for beautiful and efficient user experience.



KendoReact is the most comprehensive and robust React UI component library for streamlined business application development. With 120+ accessible, comprehensive, and customisable React components, four built-in themes,s and a wealth of supporting resources, it enhances developer productivity, freeing time for the user experience and business logic of their apps.