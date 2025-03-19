Break free from costly loans: MyFi’s MyCash lets you access cash while your investments keep working

MyFi has launched MyCash, a simple and affordable way to access cash without selling your investments. Instead of liquidating assets or taking on high interest options, MyCash lets users unlock instant credit within 10 minutes at just 10.5% interest – far lower than most credit cards or personal financing options.

Unexpected expenses can arise at any time, often leaving individuals with limited and costly financing options. According to a recent survey by LocalCircles, 58% of borrowers reported paying over 25% interest on credit options with credit card interest rates averaging 36-48% annually and personal loan rates ranging between 12-24%, many individuals end up paying far more than they should to access cash when they need it cash when they need it.

With the launch of MyCash, Kiran Nambiar, CEO & Co-Founder of MyFi, quoted: “Too often, investors face a tough choice to either break their investments or struggle with immediate financial needs. Whether it’s covering a sudden medical bill or making a down payment on a home, we at MyFi believe, access to liquidity should not come at the cost of long-term financial goals. By offering instant, fair, and hassle-free access to funds, we are ensuring that investors stay in control of their financial future without unnecessary trade-offs.”

MyFi’s technology goes beyond just offering credit – it uses AI-driven analysis to assess financial health. If a user is paying high interest on credit cards or other loans, MyFi automatically suggests MyCash as a smarter borrowing alternative. By comparing existing credit options users can make informed decisions that help them save more and manage their finances better.

MyCash is a fully digital process, removing the need for paperwork and allowing users to access amounts ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹5 crore within minutes. Interest is applied only to the amount used and for the duration it is needed, providing a cost-effective and transparent way to unlock funds.

The mutual fund holdings remain untouched, allowing investors to continue earning dividends and bonuses while still having the flexibility to access cash when required. The secure, digital lien-marking process ensures investments stay intact while providing instant liquidity.

Users have full control over repayments, with the option to pay only the interest each month and settle the principal anytime- all without prepayment penalties, ensuring flexibility and financial peace of mind.

MyFi is redefining liquidity access through AI-driven solutions that make borrowing seamless, fast, and cost-effective. As more Indians seek smarter, more transparent financial options, MyFi remains at the forefront of simplifying wealth management – ensuring that individuals can access funds instantly, affordably, and without disrupting their long-term investment goals.