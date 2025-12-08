Consistent Infosystems launches VELOX WiFi 6 Wireless 4G Router for high-speed, reliable, and secure connectivity

Consistent Infosystems has expanded its networking portfolio with the launch of the VELOX WiFi 6 Wireless 4G Router—a high-performance solution engineered to deliver ultra-fast, secure, and seamless connectivity for today’s digitally driven environments.

Built to support the increasing demand for high-speed wireless access, the VELOX WiFi 6 Router combines the power of 4G Ultra Speed with next-generation WiFi 6 technology, ensuring superior bandwidth efficiency, improved network stability, and faster data speeds for multiple connected devices.

The device features an Insert SIM & Play design, enabling instant 4G internet access without the need for traditional broadband connections. Equipped with external triple antennas, the router ensures wider coverage, stronger signal penetration, and consistent performance across large homes, small offices, and multi-room setups.

With support for up to 32 simultaneous users, the VELOX WiFi 6 Router is ideal for families, co-working spaces, retail outlets, and remote working environments. The added secure network architecture protects users from unauthorised access, while the built-in Ethernet port ensures high-speed wired connectivity for devices requiring stable, low-latency performance such as smart TVs, desktops, and surveillance systems.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, said, “The VELOX WiFi 6 Wireless 4G Router reflects our commitment to providing smart, future-ready networking solutions that enhance everyday connectivity. With its advanced WiFi 6 capabilities, SIM-based 4G access, and robust security features, this router is designed to offer dependable performance and unmatched convenience to users across home and enterprise environments.”