Consistent Infosystems outlines growth and expansion priorities for the year ahead

Consistent Infosystems has entered the new year with a focus on scaling its business across IT hardware, security and surveillance, and electronics segments, as it looks to build on what it describes as steady progress over the past year.

Based in New Delhi, the company said it has seen growth across multiple product categories, alongside an expansion of its portfolio and deeper engagement with its channel ecosystem. According to Consistent Infosystems, its presence in IT peripherals, surveillance and gaming markets has continued to strengthen, supported by a partner-led distribution model and an emphasis on value-driven offerings.

Reflecting on the year gone by, Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, acknowledged the role of customers, partners and employees in supporting the company’s trajectory. He said, “As we step into the New Year, I extend my heartfelt thanks to our customers, partners, and employees for their continued trust and support. The progress we have made over the past year is the result of collective effort, strong partnerships, and a shared commitment to excellence.”

Focus on expansion and portfolio growth

Looking ahead, Agrawal outlined the company’s priorities for the coming year, highlighting growth, expansion and innovation as central themes. He added, “The year ahead presents significant opportunities for expansion and innovation. Our focus will be on strengthening our market presence, introducing new and advanced products, and creating greater value for our partners and customers as we continue to scale sustainably.”

Consistent Infosystems said it plans to continue broadening its product offerings while reinforcing its channel relationships, as competition intensifies across India’s IT hardware and electronics markets. The company views sustainable scaling and partner enablement as critical to navigating pricing pressure and evolving customer demand.

Channel ecosystem and workforce remain central

Agrawal also emphasised the importance of internal teams and partner support in driving Consistent’s growth journey. He said, “Our teams remain central to our success. Their dedication and passion continue to enable us to move forward with confidence.”

As the company moves into the new year, Consistent Infosystems said it remains focused on long-term partnerships, incremental innovation and contributing to a more resilient technology ecosystem in India. Rather than signalling a major strategic shift, the outlook suggests continuity—building on existing strengths while selectively expanding into new opportunities.