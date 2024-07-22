Consistent unveils the new 4G wireless router – CT-4GR DAWI

Consistent Infosystems as known as Consistent Brand, one of the fastest-growing IT brands that offers products for the IT, electronics, and home entertainment industry is proud to announce the launch of our latest innovation, the CT-4GR DAWI, a powerful 4G wireless router designed to deliver unparalleled connectivity and performance.

To have an uninterrupted internet connection at home or office, you need a wireless router that can keep you connected to the grid always. Beneficial for those who live or work in remote areas where local internet is limited, or for those who require remote connectivity or surveillance without an available local ISP. The new Consistent Wireless Router is a simple, yet highly versatile dual-band wireless 4G router that supports 5G sim operations. Weighing just 240 grams, this light weight 4G wifi router also requires less power to operate; just under 6 watts. The router can operate under a wide temperature range starting from -10°C to +65°C and comes with 2 LED indicators for WAN and Internal Status.

Key Features of New CT-4G DAWI Wireless Router:-

· Secure network: Security is the top priority. The CT-4GR DAWI ensures a safe and secure network environment, protecting your data with advanced encryption protocols.

· Insert SIM and play: Experience ultimate convenience with the CT-4GR DAWI. Simply insert a SIM card, and you are ready to enjoy high-speed internet without any complicated setup.

· Ethernet port: For those who need a wired connection, the CT-4GR DAWI features an Ethernet port, providing reliable and fast internet access for your devices.

· Dual antenna: Equipped with dual antennas, the CT-4GR DAWI offers enhanced signal strength and wider coverage, ensuring a stable and robust internet connection.

· Support for 5G SIM: Future-proof your connectivity with support for 5G SIM cards, allowing for seamless upgrades and access to the fastest available network speeds.

“We are excited to introduce the CT-4GR DAWI to our customers. This router is designed to meet the demands of today’s connected world, offering secure, reliable, and high-speed internet access with the simplicity of plug-and-play setup.” said Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent.

Pricing and Availability: Consistent Infosystems new CT-4G DAWI Wireless Router is available across the length & breadth of the country through Consistent branches priced at INR 4,150.