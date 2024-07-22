Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Consistent unveils the new 4G wireless router – CT-4GR DAWI

Consistent unveils the new 4G wireless router – CT-4GR DAWI

NewsSecurity
By Express Computer
0 23

Consistent Infosystems as known as Consistent Brand, one of the fastest-growing IT brands that offers products for the IT, electronics, and home entertainment industry is proud to announce the launch of our latest innovation, the CT-4GR DAWI, a powerful 4G wireless router designed to deliver unparalleled connectivity and performance.

To have an uninterrupted internet connection at home or office, you need a wireless router that can keep you connected to the grid always. Beneficial for those who live or work in remote areas where local internet is limited, or for those who require remote connectivity or surveillance without an available local ISP. The new Consistent Wireless Router is a simple, yet highly versatile dual-band wireless 4G router that supports 5G sim operations. Weighing just 240 grams, this light weight 4G wifi router also requires less power to operate; just under 6 watts. The router can operate under a wide temperature range starting from -10°C to +65°C and comes with 2 LED indicators for WAN and Internal Status.

Key Features of New CT-4G DAWI Wireless Router:-

· Secure network: Security is the top priority. The CT-4GR DAWI ensures a safe and secure network environment, protecting your data with advanced encryption protocols.

· Insert SIM and play: Experience ultimate convenience with the CT-4GR DAWI. Simply insert a SIM card, and you are ready to enjoy high-speed internet without any complicated setup.

· Ethernet port: For those who need a wired connection, the CT-4GR DAWI features an Ethernet port, providing reliable and fast internet access for your devices.

· Dual antenna: Equipped with dual antennas, the CT-4GR DAWI offers enhanced signal strength and wider coverage, ensuring a stable and robust internet connection.

· Support for 5G SIM: Future-proof your connectivity with support for 5G SIM cards, allowing for seamless upgrades and access to the fastest available network speeds.

“We are excited to introduce the CT-4GR DAWI to our customers. This router is designed to meet the demands of today’s connected world, offering secure, reliable, and high-speed internet access with the simplicity of plug-and-play setup.” said Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent.

Pricing and Availability: Consistent Infosystems new CT-4G DAWI Wireless Router is available across the length & breadth of the country through Consistent branches priced at INR 4,150.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image