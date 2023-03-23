Contentstack adds ChatGPT Integration to its composable digital experience platform

Express Computer

Contentstack, the leading Composable Digital Experience provider (DXP), announces an OpenAI ChatGPT integration for its industry-leading headless CMS. This marks a first for the headless CMS category, and an exponential gain in content creation velocity for Contenstack customers. Content teams can now create, test, and even translate short or long form content in seconds using the new AI assistant.

 The new integration brings the power of ChatGPT instantly to the point of content creation through in-line UI extensions, allowing teams to create brand and tone-specific content in seconds. Content editors and publishers can quickly and easily create summaries, outlines, metadata tags and descriptions, headlines, and even full-length keyword-optimized blogs all with just a few clicks. They can even have it all translated with just a single prompt to the assistant.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022. It is built on top of OpenAI’s GPT-3 family of large language models and has been fine-tuned using both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques. ChatGPT crossed the 100 million user mark in January 2023, faster than any other online platform, and received a $10B USD investment from Microsoft.

 The new integrated AI assistant is part of Contentstack’s broader Composable DXP vision bringing the power of AI and automation technologies to radically simplify the creation and delivery of digital experiences. The vision embraces Contentstack’s core better together foundational elements – Headless CMSMarketplaceAutomation HubLaunch – from the back-end to the front-end so teams can meet the demands of their business faster.

The ChatGPT integration is expected to be generally available in Spring 2023 via a 1-click integration accessible through the Contentstack Marketplace. Existing customers can sign-up today to gain access through the company’s Early Access technology program.

 “AI fits hand-in-glove with headless CMS and more broadly with a modern Composable DXP stack,” said Conor Egan, VP of Product at Contentstack. “The ChatGPT integration is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of new AI-assisted functions and capabilities. Ultimately, we see AI and automation technologies  touching virtually all facets of the digital experience stack, transforming content creation, code development, and asset creation forever.”

