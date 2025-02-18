Convin introduces AI phone calls to automate customer interactions, delivering 60% cost reduction

Convin announces the launch of AI Phone Calls, an AI solution designed to automate customer calls, reduce costs, and accelerate business growth with reduced manpower.

Powered by Convin’s in-house advanced Large Language Models (LLM) and Natural Language Processing (NLP), AI Phone Calls enable businesses to automate both inbound and outbound calls with multilingual, human-like conversations.

AI Phone Calls leverage AI voice agents to handle customer interactions, offering personalised, real-time responses without human intervention. The platform resolves customer queries, schedules appointments, sends reminders, initiates customer follow-ups, and delivers context-aware conversations in the customer’s preferred language, improving operational efficiency and enhancing the customer experience.

AI Voicebots are revolutionising industries such as BFSI, automotive, healthcare, e-commerce, real estate, home services, and more in generating faster response rates, reducing wait times, boosting satisfaction, accelerating conversions, and minimising errors and human bias for significant business gains.

AI Phone Calls supports multiple Indian languages for seamless global communication, and LLM-powered NLP for delivering personalised, natural conversations. The platform also ensures a seamless handoff to live agents for smooth transitions and personalised follow-ups. AI Phone Calls effectively manage interruptions, ensuring that disruptions like background noise or sudden queries do not impact the accuracy of responses.

AI Phone Calls also offers valuable post-call actions such as automated CRM updates, follow-ups, and outbound campaigns via WhatsApp, SMS, and email. It includes lead identification, CSAT tracking, and AI-powered call summaries for actionable insights.

The platform integrates seamlessly with existing CRM systems and adheres to strict security regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, TRAI, and ISO 27001 compliance, ensuring secure handling of customer data. AI Phone Calls can be deployed on private cloud as well as on-premise, addressing customer security concerns.

Convin’s AI Phone Call is a comprehensive tool, self-analysing conversations for continuous improvement leveraging the unique integration with Post Call Analytics that automates performance tracking, identifying areas for enhancement and automatically incorporating feedback.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ashish Santhalia, Co-Founder of Convin said,“We’re excited to launch AI Phone Calls, a game-changing solution that empowers businesses to automate and scale their customer interactions effortlessly, By combining advanced AI with personalised customer engagement, we’re helping companies improve efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver faster, more meaningful experiences.”

Convin has launched a self-serve trial AI agent on their website, allowing customers to experience and test AI phone calls for their unique use cases.