Convozen.AI launches a No-code platform to build agentic bots on WhatsApp in under 10 minutes

In a bold leap forward for conversational AI, Convozen.AI, the Conversational Intelligence Suite by NoBroker, announced the launch of its cutting-edge platform that enables businesses to create fully functional Agentic Bots on WhatsApp in under 10 minutes. These agentic bots have multilingual efficiencies, can handle complex customer journeys, remember context, make decisions, and continuously improve, delivering a seamless 24/7 personalised customer service experience.

The platform brings together voicebots and chatbots into a unified, multilingual experience, all on WhatsApp, the most familiar and accessible interface for billions.

This new platform, built on Meta’s voice and chat APIs, allows brands to deploy agents AI Bots which can be voice + chat, only voice, or only chat and work as humans in the language preferred by customers. They don’t just respond but are capable to reason, act, and resolving issues just like humans.



This new platform marks a revolution in customer engagement on WhatsApp. Brands can now deploy AI agents that communicate via voicebot, chatbot, or a combination of both, offering a seamless, unified experience that feels remarkably human. These aren’t just bots, they’re intelligent agents that can reason, act, and resolve in real time, speaking the customer’s language, literally and contextually.

Convozen is driving contact center transformation for enterprises, enabling them to be functional 24/7 at a fraction of the cost of traditional, human-only setups.

A few of the customers who are already live on Convozen have reported their app engagement went up by 44% after deploying agentic bots for customer engagement.

Initially, the capabilities were limited to traditional telephony and basic chat. Telephony, while traditional, comes with its own set of challenges: poor call quality and a lack of identity. This created confusion and lowered call pick-up rates as people often couldn’t differentiate between useful calls and spam.

But with WhatsApp, Convozen is delivering a truly unified customer experience across all channels. Whether it’s a call or a chat, the same AI engine is powering the interaction. Users can now interact with a brand through various touchpoints: telephony, WhatsApp chat, WhatsApp calling, or even web chat.

NoBroker was Convozen’s very first customer, and the results it experienced were transformational. As one of India’s largest proptech platforms, NoBroker runs 24/7 inbound support on WhatsApp, handling over 5,000 voice interactions daily across key verticals, including rent, buy, sell, home loans, painting, cleaning, packer’s movers, and more. By deploying Convozen’s agentic bots, NoBroker, were able to unify its customer experience across services, delivering more satisfactory natural, human-like conversations via WhatsApp voice. The outcome? A 2x boost in customer satisfaction scores, seamless multilingual support, and significantly faster issue handling, all without increasing support headcount. For NoBroker customers, it felt like talking to a real human who just gets it without having to repeat the context to different agents and regardless of the service line. Meta showcased the NoBroker- Convozen

success story at the Meta Conversations Summit in Miami. Convozen’s multilingual voice bots handle diverse customer queries with high accuracy and ultra-low latency.

Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta – WhatsApp is the best place for people and businesses to get things done. Today, we are seeing businesses offer unique in-chatexperiences for people to connect with them, shop, or even raise service requests. By enabling voice calling on the WhatsApp API combined with the power of AI agentic solutions,businesses will be able to unlock significant value—driving sales, increasing revenues, and addressing complicated customer queries.



The world is moving from workflow chatbots to intelligent genAI agents, which can handle all kinds of conversations. With Agentic AI, we’re no longer just answering customer queries. We’re anticipating needs, resolving friction, and elevating the experience to a new

standard,” said Akhil Gupta, Founder, Convozen and Co-founder &CPTO of NoBroker.

“What’s most exciting is that these bots speak the customer’s language literally and figuratively as they can switch between languages like people do in normal speech. They work 24/7 without fatigue or inconsistency. This frees up our human agents to focus on complex, value- driven conversations rather than repetitive, mundane tasks.

Convozen’s mission is to reimagine the way businesses communicate with their customers, not as transactions, but as conversations. From real estate to retail, banking to healthcare,

Convozen is already powering use cases across industries, helping brands reduce costs, increase efficiency, and unlock new levels of customer intimacy. ”We believe the future of customer service is autonomous, agentic, and hyper-personal. This launch is not just a product, it’s a glimpse into that future, he added.