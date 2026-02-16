ConvoZen partners with Al-Futtaim Technologies to expand AI-driven conversational intelligence across MENA

In a strategic move marking its first major international expansion, Bengaluru-based conversational intelligence platform ConvoZen has partnered with Al-Futtaim Technologies to bring AI-driven customer experience solutions to enterprises across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

The collaboration formalises ConvoZen’s entry into the MENA region, with Al-Futtaim Technologies leading regional sales, deployment, and market development. The focus will be on high-volume contact centres across retail, automotive, real estate, BFSI, and healthcare.

Driving intelligence-led customer experience

As enterprises move beyond automation toward intelligence-driven engagement, conversational AI is becoming central to operational strategy. ConvoZen’s platform analyses customer interactions across voice, chat, and digital channels, converting unstructured conversations into actionable insights.

Its capabilities include real-time agent assist, automated quality and compliance monitoring, sales optimisation analytics, and AI-driven decision support—helping enterprises improve productivity, reduce risk, and enhance service quality at scale.

In India, ConvoZen works with enterprises such as TATA AIG, HDFC, Spinny, CARS24, Pilgrim, and The Souled Store, supporting millions of interactions in complex environments.

Strengthening GCC’s AI ecosystem

While the platform supports 10+ Indian languages, its MENA expansion underscores its language-agnostic architecture, including Arabic-language capabilities. ConvoZen already serves a few regional customers, and the partnership is expected to accelerate adoption as GCC enterprises invest in AI-first CX strategies.

Akhil Gupta, Founder of ConvoZen and Co-founder & CPTO of NoBroker, said the partnership marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s global journey, highlighting its scalable analytics and agentic AI capabilities.

For Al-Futtaim Technologies, the collaboration aligns with its 2026 “Agentic Transformation” strategy. Razi Hamada, General Manager, said the partnership will help organisations unlock deeper insights from customer interactions while driving compliance, efficiency, and performance at scale.

Backed by NoBroker’s operational scale—over 10,000 hours of calls and 100,000+ daily conversations—ConvoZen is positioning itself as an intelligence layer for modern contact centres. With MENA emerging as an innovation-first AI market, the partnership signals the company’s broader global ambitions.