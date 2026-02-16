AMD and TCS expand partnership to bring ‘Helios’ rack-scale AI infrastructure to India

India’s AI ambitions are moving rapidly from pilot programs to full-scale infrastructure buildouts. In a significant development for the country’s AI ecosystem, AMD and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have expanded their strategic collaboration to introduce AMD’s rack-scale “Helios” AI architecture to India.

The partnership aims to support sovereign AI initiatives and large-scale enterprise deployments through a proposed AI-ready data center blueprint supporting up to 200 MW of capacity.

Building the compute backbone for AI at scale

As enterprises transition from experimental AI use cases to production-scale deployments, the demand for high-performance, energy-efficient infrastructure has intensified. The AMD–TCS collaboration seeks to address this need by co-developing a rack-scale AI infrastructure design through TCS’ subsidiary, HyperVault AI Data Center Limited.

The Helios platform is powered by:

AMD Instinct™ MI455X GPUs

Next-generation AMD EPYC™ “Venice” CPUs

AMD Pensando™ Vulcano NICs

The open ROCm™ software ecosystem

Together, these components are designed to deliver a high-performance, scalable, and open AI computing platform capable of supporting large AI training and inference workloads.

Enabling sovereign AI factories

A key aspect of the initiative is its alignment with India’s national AI programs and the broader push toward sovereign AI capabilities. By combining AMD’s compute architecture with TCS’ expertise in enterprise transformation, connectivity, and data center engineering, the collaboration aims to accelerate AI infrastructure deployment within the country.

The companies will also work with hyperscalers and AI companies to fast-track data center buildouts, strengthening India’s position as a regional AI infrastructure hub.

From infrastructure to enterprise impact

Beyond infrastructure deployment, the partnership is positioned to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption with improved operational efficiency and reduced time-to-deployment. The rack-scale architecture is intended to provide a modular, scalable blueprint that enterprises can use to deploy AI training and inference workloads across industries.

For TCS, the initiative builds on the formation of HyperVault in 2025, which was established to deliver secure, AI-ready infrastructure at scale. The current announcement marks a step toward translating that vision into large-scale AI infrastructure projects.

A broader shift in AI deployment models

Globally, AI infrastructure strategies are evolving from isolated GPU clusters to integrated rack-scale architectures optimized for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility. The Helios platform reflects this shift, emphasizing open ecosystems and scalable designs capable of supporting next-generation AI workloads.

As AI becomes foundational to enterprise competitiveness, partnerships that combine silicon innovation with system integration and data center engineering are likely to define the next phase of AI infrastructure growth.

With Helios set to enter the Indian market, the AMD–TCS collaboration signals an acceleration in the country’s journey from AI experimentation to AI industrialization.