Seclore repositions as a Data Security Intelligence company, launches ARMOR platform to secure enterprise AI

As artificial intelligence becomes deeply embedded into enterprise workflows, traditional data security models are being pushed beyond their limits. In response to this structural shift, Mumbai-headquartered Seclore has repositioned itself as a Data Security Intelligence company and introduced a new platform, Seclore ARMOR, aimed at securing data in AI-driven environments.

Rethinking data security in the AI era

Enterprises today are deploying AI systems that read, generate, summarise, and act on enterprise data—often autonomously and at scale. While this enables productivity and innovation, it also introduces new risk vectors. Sensitive data is no longer confined to human users and applications; it now flows through GenAI tools and AI agents, expanding exposure beyond traditional perimeters.

Seclore’s repositioning reflects what it describes as a broader industry shift—from perimeter- and location-based controls to intelligence-driven data governance models that travel with the data itself.

According to Vishal Gauri, CEO of Seclore, AI has fundamentally altered the nature of enterprise data risk. The need now is not just visibility, but continuous control and accountability across every data interaction—whether human- or AI-driven.

Introducing Seclore ARMOR

At the centre of this transformation is Seclore ARMOR (Automated Risk Management, Orchestration, and Resilience), positioned as a unified Data Security Intelligence platform.

ARMOR integrates multiple capabilities within a single control model:

Data discovery

Intelligent classification

Persistent data-centric protection

Continuous enforcement

Real-time usage insights

Unlike tools focused primarily on monitoring or reporting, ARMOR is designed to secure the data itself and ensure that protection policies remain intact regardless of where or how the data travels—across employees, partners, cloud platforms, or AI systems.

From visibility to continuous enforcement

A key differentiator in the platform’s approach is its emphasis on context-aware, real-time controls. The system continuously evaluates how data is accessed and used, applying policy enforcement dynamically while generating audit-ready evidence for regulatory compliance.

This is particularly relevant as enterprises face growing scrutiny from regulators and boards over responsible AI adoption and data governance. Security leaders are increasingly expected to enable innovation without compromising trust or compliance.

By unifying policy, enforcement, and evidence within a continuous framework, Seclore aims to help organisations move beyond reactive risk mitigation toward proactive data and AI readiness.

Data Security Intelligence as a strategic layer

The repositioning signals a broader evolution in enterprise security strategy. As AI agents begin to interact with sensitive information autonomously, organisations require controls that are persistent, context-aware, and lifecycle-driven rather than static and perimeter-bound.

Seclore’s framing of “Data Security Intelligence” suggests a model where security is embedded directly into the data layer—providing visibility, control, and resilience across increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

With the launch of ARMOR, the company is positioning itself at the intersection of data governance and AI risk management, aiming to help enterprises adopt AI confidently while maintaining trust, accountability, and operational agility.