Gambit Cyber and iValue partner to scale AI-driven threat-informed defence in India

As Indian enterprises grapple with expanding attack surfaces and mounting regulatory pressure, the cybersecurity conversation is shifting from detection-centric models to measurable risk reduction. A new partnership between Netherlands-based Gambit Cyber and India’s iValue Group reflects this transition toward automation-led, continuous security operations.

The two companies have entered into a strategic distribution partnership aimed at accelerating adoption of risk-centric Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) across Indian enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs).

From alert fatigue to measurable risk reduction

Security operations centres (SOCs) today face a common challenge: an abundance of alerts but limited execution capacity. Many organisations have invested heavily in detection technologies, yet remediation remains fragmented and manual.

The partnership seeks to operationalise CTEM as a continuous, closed-loop model—moving enterprises away from reactive, alert-heavy workflows toward automated, threat-informed defence. The focus is on translating detection into quantifiable and continuously verified risk reduction.

At the centre of this initiative is KnightGuard, Gambit Cyber’s AI-native platform. Built on a distributed mesh of AI agents, KnightGuard is designed not to generate more alerts, but to validate real attack paths, prioritise exploitable exposures, and orchestrate remediation. The objective is to align security operations more closely with business outcomes and compliance requirements.

Enabling CTEM-as-a-Service for MSSPs

A key dimension of the partnership is its service-led approach. Through iValue’s distribution network, KnightGuard will be positioned not only for enterprises but also for MSSPs looking to evolve their service models.

By enabling CTEM-as-a-Service, the collaboration allows MSSPs to:

Standardise automation across customers

Improve remediation effectiveness

Transition from labour-intensive monitoring models

Build recurring, outcome-driven revenue streams

This shift is particularly relevant in a market facing cybersecurity talent shortages and rising operational costs. Automation-first CTEM models can help service providers improve margins while delivering continuous exposure management rather than incident-based support.

Targeting high-growth, regulated sectors

The partnership will initially focus on sectors such as BFSI, telecom, government, and critical infrastructure—industries characterised by complex digital environments and stringent regulatory oversight.

Joint go-to-market initiatives are expected to include MSSP enablement programs, executive briefings, and solution workshops designed to help organisations modernise SOC operations and embed AI-driven risk prioritisation into daily workflows.

A broader shift in security expectations

Enterprises are increasingly evaluating security platforms not on the volume of alerts generated, but on demonstrable outcomes—reduced exposure, improved control effectiveness, and alignment with business risk.

By combining Gambit Cyber’s AI-driven CTEM capabilities with iValue’s market reach and partner ecosystem, the companies aim to advance a model of cybersecurity that emphasises automation, verification, and continuous improvement.

Alongside the partnership announcement, Gambit Cyber has also introduced a CTEM Playbook, a structured guide for organisations seeking to build AI-led, risk-centric exposure management programs—underscoring the growing maturity of CTEM as a strategic security framework rather than a tactical add-on.

As Indian enterprises continue to modernise digital infrastructure, the emphasis on threat-informed, continuously validated defence models may signal the next phase of cybersecurity evolution in the region.