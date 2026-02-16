EY India launches EY.ai Generative Studio to accelerate enterprise-grade agentic AI adoption

As Indian enterprises move from experimental AI pilots to scaled, enterprise-wide deployments, the conversation is rapidly shifting from “Can we use GenAI?” to “How do we govern, secure, and operationalize it at scale?”

EY India’s launch of EY.ai Generative Studio signals a structured attempt to address this transition—particularly around the emerging concept of agentic AI.

From pilots to production

While many organizations have tested generative AI through chatbots and isolated use cases, scaling AI across departments remains complex. Enterprises face deployment challenges, version control issues, accuracy risks, compliance requirements, and fragmented data environments.

EY.ai Generative Studio is positioned as a platform designed to bridge this gap—helping enterprises move from idea to enterprise-grade deployment up to 10x faster. The platform provides a governed framework with centralized guardrails, lifecycle management capabilities, and real-time visibility into AI usage and risks.

Enabling agentic AI adoption

Unlike traditional GenAI implementations focused primarily on conversational interfaces, the Studio emphasizes agentic AI—AI systems capable of handling multi-step workflows, collaborating with humans, and supporting task specialization.

The platform includes:

Pre-trained industry models

Pre-packaged templates and prompts

Persona libraries

Pre-configured agent workflows

These components aim to reduce integration complexity and accelerate time to value, especially for enterprises looking to move beyond basic chatbot deployments.

Security, governance and deployment flexibility

A key differentiator highlighted in the launch is deployment flexibility. Enterprises can operate the platform on on-premises infrastructure, allowing greater control over data residency, compliance, and security—an increasingly critical factor in regulated industries.

The Studio supports both structured and unstructured data, with capabilities for optimized indexing, semantic search, and retrieval—helping enterprises integrate AI into diverse enterprise ecosystems.

Full lifecycle management

EY.ai Generative Studio is built to support the full AI lifecycle—from experimentation and development to deployment and monitoring. Integrated dashboards and reporting tools provide real-time insights into usage patterns, consumption levels, and associated risks.

The platform aligns with EY’s 3E AI Strategy Framework—Envision, Enact, Enable—designed to guide enterprises through structured AI transformation.

The larger enterprise AI shift

The launch reflects a broader industry trend: enterprises are no longer experimenting with AI in isolation. The focus is now on governance, operationalization, and measurable business value.

As organizations explore more autonomous AI systems that collaborate with human decision-makers, platforms that combine scalability, oversight, and lifecycle control may become foundational to enterprise AI strategy.

With EY.ai Generative Studio, EY India is positioning itself not just as an AI advisor—but as an enabler of enterprise-grade, production-ready agentic AI ecosystems.