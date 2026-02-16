Fortinet expands FortiCNAPP to unify network, data, and runtime context for real-world cloud risk prioritization

As enterprises deepen their investments in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, cloud security teams are grappling with a paradox: more visibility tools than ever before, yet less clarity on what truly matters. Alert fatigue, fragmented dashboards, and disconnected risk signals continue to slow response times and dilute security focus.

Fortinet’s latest enhancements to FortiCNAPP aim to address this gap—not by adding more alerts, but by adding more context.

Moving beyond alert overload

Traditional CNAPP (Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform) solutions often evaluate misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and identity risks in isolation. Fortinet is attempting to change that equation by correlating cloud configuration, identity exposure, vulnerabilities, network enforcement, data sensitivity, and runtime behavior within a unified workflow.

According to Fortinet’s 2026 Cloud Security Report, nearly 70% of organizations cite tool sprawl and visibility gaps as major barriers to effective cloud security. The core issue is not lack of data—but lack of contextual prioritization.

By integrating network security posture and runtime validation directly into risk scoring, FortiCNAPP seeks to help teams distinguish between theoretical risks and real, exploitable exposure.

Adding network awareness to cloud risk

One of the significant enhancements is the inclusion of network-aware risk scoring. FortiCNAPP can now detect FortiGate protections along internet-facing cloud workload paths and factor that enforcement into risk calculations.

This means workloads already protected at the network layer are assessed differently than those directly exposed. The result: reduced false urgency and better alignment between network and security teams through a shared understanding of exposure.

Native data security posture management (DSPM)

Another notable addition is built-in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities. Rather than requiring data movement or external integrations, FortiCNAPP identifies:

Sensitive data

Access patterns

Potential malware

Governance and privacy risks

Importantly, risks impacting sensitive data are automatically prioritized higher—aligning remediation efforts with business impact rather than just technical severity.

Runtime validation: From theoretical to exploitable

Cloud security findings often overwhelm teams because they lack runtime validation. FortiCNAPP now integrates runtime signals to validate whether vulnerable code paths are actively reachable or exploitable.

This enables teams to differentiate between dormant vulnerabilities and real-world threats—accelerating remediation where it matters most.

Unifying siloed risk signals

The broader strategy behind these enhancements is convergence. FortiCNAPP consolidates insights from:

Cloud posture management

Infrastructure entitlement management

Vulnerability scanning

DSPM

Network security posture

By bringing these signals into a single operational workflow, Fortinet aims to reduce tool dependency and speed up response times.

Context-driven cloud security

As cloud architectures become more distributed and dynamic, security teams require more than detection—they need prioritization aligned to exposure and business impact.

With these enhancements, Fortinet positions FortiCNAPP as a platform focused on reducing noise, improving decision-making, and enabling context-driven cloud risk management across network, data, and runtime layers.

For organizations seeking to move from reactive alert handling to strategic risk reduction, contextual convergence may prove to be the differentiator.