CoRover.ai announces strategic partnership with EthosAI.one to champion human-centric responsible AI with BharatGPT

CoRover.ai, the creator of BharatGPT, which is also part of the Coalition for Responsible Evolution of AI (CoRE-AI) created this week, has announced a strategic partnership with EthosAI.one, an AI auditing firm focused on future of Responsible AI. This collaboration signifies CoRover.ai’s commitment to developing human-centric and ethical AI through rigorous LLM evaluation using EthosAI’s advanced platform. This partnership will ensure the reliability, fairness, and accuracy of BharatGPT, making it a powerful and trustworthy AI solution.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in CoRover.ai’s commitment to enhancing the reliability and integrity of its text-based Large Language Models (LLMs) aligned with BharatGPT ethos. Through this partnership, EthosAI.one will apply its comprehensive evaluation platform to continuously audit and enhance BharatGPT models.

“At CoRover.ai, we believe in the immense potential of Al to empower people, but this can only be achieved through responsible development. Our partnership with EthosAl underscores this commitment. By leveraging their expertise in Al auditing, we can ensure BharatGPT adheres to the highest ethical standards. This collaboration signifies a crucial step forward in building human-centric Al that is both beneficial and trustworthy.” Ankush Sabharwal, CEO, CoRover.ai

By benchmarking CoRover.ai’s LLMs against industry leaders like ChatGPT, Llama2, and Gemini AI, EthosAI.one will provide a detailed performance score, highlight areas for improvement, and deliver targeted enhancements tailored to CoRover.ai’s specific business and technological needs.

The results of these evaluations will not only be used to refine CoRover.ai’s models but will also be published to boost market visibility and demonstrate the models’ robustness and bias-free performance. This initiative underscores CoRover.ai’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and fairness in AI, reinforcing its position as a trustworthy and forward-thinking leader in the AI industry. This partnership exemplifies how collaboration and rigorous AI evaluations are pivotal in advancing AI technology that is both powerful and ethical, ensuring that CoRover.ai continues to offer cutting-edge solutions that are optimized for both performance and reliability.