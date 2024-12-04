CoRover.ai’s BharatGPT LLM model achieves milestone on Hugging Face: Over 2,000 downloads in a couple of days

Within a few days of its launch, CoRover.ai is pleased to report that BharatGPT-3B-Indic, its sophisticated Transformer-based Large Language Model (LLM) optimised for Indic-specific applications, had over 2,000 downloads on Hugging Face. This milestone demonstrates how developers, researchers, and businesses worldwide increasingly use BharatGPT-3B-Indic. BharatGPT-3B-Indic is establishing new benchmarks in conversational AI and natural language processing applications with its innovative inference optimisation, deep learning accuracy, and community-driven improvements.

Technological advancements

BharatGPT-3B-Indic offers scalable, domain-specific solutions by utilising cutting-edge Generative AI algorithms. To ensure thorough language support, the model is optimised for contextual natural language processing (NLP) tasks in a variety of Indic languages, such as Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Malayalam, Oriya, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali, Urdu, Tamil, and Telugu. It is appropriate for mobile and low-resource environments because it is optimised for edge devices and offers lightweight, offline-ready deployment with GGUF quantisation. Hugging Face’s Model Hub also hosts BharatGPT-3B-Indic, encouraging community customisation and collaboration with the help of technologies like the Transformers Library, Pipeline API, LoRA, and PEFT methods.

Community adoption and growth

Many Small Language Models (SLMs) and custom LLMs suited to specific use cases are built on top of BharatGPT-3B-Indic (as a base model). Offline-ready applications are made possible by its lightweight versions, which support a variety of scenarios and can run on devices without internet connectivity. The model also supports text, audio, and video interfaces in multiple languages and provides smooth multi-modal and multi-lingual capabilities. Additionally, over 5,000 enterprises and developers have integrated CoRover.ai’s Conversational GenAI platform, amplifying its impact on AI-driven innovation.

“By blending Composite AI with a lifecycle-based approach, BharatGPT-3B-Indic reflects our vision of secure, scalable, and domain-specific LLMs that enhance ease of living for diverse communities,” said Ankush Sabharwal, Founder and CEO of CoRover.ai.

Innovative uses of BharatGPT-3B-India and its variants, including multimodal Conversational AI systems like ChatBots, VoiceBots, and VideoBots, are revolutionising several sectors. With tools specifically designed for different Indic languages, the model also makes text translation and summarising easier. Its offline-ready virtual assistants serve a variety of industries, including public services, healthcare, education, travel, and BFSI. This accomplishment demonstrates CoRover.ai’s goal of democratising AI by offering developers innovative, scalable, and responsible solutions. Using cutting-edge AI technology, BharatGPT-3B-Indic represents a major breakthrough in promoting corporate success and enhancing daily living.