Home  »  News  »  Himalaya boosts ERP-centric sustainability with SAP to optimise carbon footprint and water use

Himalaya boosts ERP-centric sustainability with SAP to optimise carbon footprint and water use

SAP announced that Himalaya has chosen SAP to boost its ability to reach its sustainability goals through innovative new technology. From being a pharmaceutical company, Himalaya has emerged as a global herbal health and personal care company with close to 500 products sold in more than 100 countries worldwide. Himalaya has chosen SAP Sustainability Footprint Management and SAP EHS Environment Management as part of its RISE with SAP journey to improve sustainable outcomes.

“At Himalaya, sustainability is a part of our DNA, and we strongly believe what is good for Mother Earth is good for our customers—and is good for Himalaya,” shares Ananth Narayan Narasimhan, CIO, Himalaya. “With SAP, we aim to improve efficiencies, intensify focus in key areas, and accelerate our progress in this critical journey in spirit and deed’’.

The sustainability solutions will support Himalaya’s RISE with SAP journey to bring together operational and sustainability metrics. Himalaya also benefits from a range of other SAP solutions, including SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, SAP Integrated Business Planning, SAP Analytics Cloud, and SAP Business Warehouse.

The SAP sustainability solutions are focused on implementing product-level carbon accounting, to calculate carbon footprints for individual SKUs from cradle-to-grave. The aim is to optimise the supply chain, power, water, and waste management.
“The robust, integrated SAP system will help us review and improve our performance index across every activity. To enable this, we need accurate, activity-based, and component-wise data visibility,” continued Narasimhan.

“We have worked hard to do that—not only working with the SAP master data but also capturing the sustainability impact. So, if we’re using new packaging, for example, we have the financial and supply chain data, but we also know what plastic is used, its recyclable quotient, and more. And component-wise, we will be able to identify the carbon impact at the product SKU level, not just at the company level. Plus, the accuracy of the data offers huge potential for benefits in analytics, blockchain, and AI Capabilities.”
Susanna Hasenoehrl, Head of Sustainability at SAP Asia Pacific, said, “Making informed business decisions requires businesses to understand both the financial data and the sustainability data. Using SAP Sustainability Solutions, Himalaya is future-proofing its business to understand its impact on the world, to optimise supply chains, and differentiate its business against competitors.”

