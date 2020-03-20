COVID 19 impact: Bank of Baroda waives charges on digital transactions

Read Article

Bank of Baroda, India’s second largest public sector bank, has announced zero charges on digital transactions for three months, to provide enhanced and uninterrupted banking experience to its customers.

To this effect, Bank of Baroda has rolled out ‘Stay Safe..Bank Safe..’ initiative to encourage more customers to bank digitally and equipping them to avail the Bank’s services from a remote location, without visiting the Bank branch.

The Bank has also rolled out a new TVC campaign titled ‘Khushiyon Ka Remote Control’ featuring its brand endorser Ms. PV Sindhu. As such, the bank has rolled out a range of digital products like Debit Cards, Baroda M Connect Plus, Baroda Connect and Baroda FASTag under the umbrella campaign, `Khushiyon Ka Remote Control.’

Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “‘At Bank of Baroda, it has always been our aim to innovate and offer cutting-edge products for customers across segments. In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, Bank of Baroda would like to assure its customers of enhanced banking experience, as they avail the Bank’s services from remote locations. `Khushiyon Ka Remote Control,’ is a major step taken by the Bank in its endeavours to drive consumers towards a digital ecosystem, in times like these.”

The Bank has teamed up with Ms. Sindhu to create awareness on the benefits of the bank’s digital products for seamless transactions. The campaign is being promoted across Bank of Baroda’s social media assets and digital platforms along with advertising on OOH, print and electronic media.

